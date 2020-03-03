Biden botches famous quote on ‘the thing’ that created all men equal

March 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Declaration of Independence’s statement, “we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” is one of the most ubiquitous hallmarks of American civic literacy. Yet on Monday it proved to be the latest fodder for gaffe-prone Democrat presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

During a campaign stop in Texas, Biden attempted to quote the inspirational line for a stirring stump-speech moment, but appeared to draw a blank when he got to the Creator. “We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women are created, by the, you know the, you know the thing,” he said.

Joe Biden tries to quote the Declaration of Independence, failspic.twitter.com/ULzGB0XtQK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 2, 2020

Biden has long been known for rhetorical flubs, but their increasing frequency this this election season has sparked a marked increase in speculation from friends and foes alike as to the 77-year-old contender’s mental fitness for the presidency.

“How could you be easier to beat than Joe? The guy can't put two sentences together,” President Donald Trump quipped to attendees of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend. He joked that if Biden were to win, he’s “not going to be running the government. He's just going to be sitting in a home someplace and people are going to be running it for him."

Such speculation has apparently rattled the Biden campaign enough that last month, Biden pledged to only serve one term “if anything changed in my health, making it incapable for me to fully exert all the energy and mental acuity that was needed to be done.”

Long assumed to be the frontrunner for the 2020 Democrat nomination, the pro-abortion, pro-transgender Biden quickly fell behind socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders once actual voting began, but enjoyed a comeback this weekend with his commanding victory in the South Carolina primary. He received another boost soon after in the form of endorsements from former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, soon after they suspended their own presidential bids.