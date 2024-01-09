Biden campaign says promoting abortion is ‘top priority’ for second term

‘First of all, Roe. [Biden] has been adamant that we need to restore Roe,’ Biden campaign activist Quentin Fulks said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A recent interview with Joe Biden’s campaign manager revealed that the sitting president and candidate in the 2024 presidential election is “adamant” to “restore Roe” if he is voted into the White House for a second term.

Less than a year before the highly anticipated presidential election, the notoriously pro-abortion Biden has voiced determination to continue his promotion of murdering the unborn to the point of reversing the historic Dobbs decision of 2022, which revoked a so-called “constitutional right” to abortion.

During the January 7 installment of NBC’s Meet the Press, Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, told host Kristen Welker that abortion would be the commander-in-chief’s “top priority” if he returns to the White House next term.

Welker asked the campaign manager what Biden’s “day one” priority would be if he were re-elected, to which he first replied that the president’s campaign is centered around “the moniker of ‘Finish the job and protecting freedom and democracy.’”

“So, when we talk about that, let’s look at it,” Fulks said. “First of all, Roe. The president has been adamant that we need to restore Roe.”

The Biden administration has remained unapologetically in favor of killing the unborn throughout its time in Washington. One year after the momentous overturning of Roe v. Wade, which upended a previously held ruling to ensure women had the “freedom” to murder their unborn children, Biden issued a statement vowing to expand access to contraception throughout the nation.

His vice president has publicly attacked and fear-mongered about the dozens of state laws that have taken effect to protect the unborn. She has also refused to show any criticism for brutal late-term abortions.

Biden, who has garnered significant backlash among Christians for his claim to take the Catholic faith seriously while actively promoting abortion, has been endorsed by American abortion giant Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups during his re-election campaign.

The administration’s agenda for unrestricted abortion stands in contrast to several state leaders who have enacted abortion bans since the Dobbs decision as well as data which shows up to 77 percent of American voters believe there should be laws in place that prohibit abortions from being committed after at least 15 weeks’ gestation.

