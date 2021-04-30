Biden campaign and California government colluded to censor election speech, docs reveal

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden campaign coordinated with California officials to get social media platforms to censor conservative speech pertaining to the 2020 presidential election, according to documents obtained by watchdog group Judicial Watch.

Judicial Watch explained that it filed a public records request with the state in response to a December 2020 report the secretary of state’s office as well as the Office of Election Cybersecurity had “monitored and tracked social media posts, decided if they were misinformation, stored the posts in an internal database coded by threat level, and on 31 different occasions requested posts be removed.”

The 544 pages of material it received revealed that one of the bases for these “requests” were “misinformation briefings” submitted to state officials by SKDK, whose top client last year was the presidential campaign of current President Joe Biden. The documents contain numerous examples of officials with Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube agreeing to remove content at the request of the government.

Among the targets of these requests was content created by Judicial Watch, including a video detailing vulnerabilities such as voting by mail and ballot harvesting. California officials asked YouTube to remove the video on September 24, and YouTube removed it on September 27.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Another highlight of the documents is an email exchange in which Press Secretary Sam Mahood says of an inquiry about the state’s censorship requests from CalMatters reporter Fred Brewster, “I am not necessarily comfortable with his line of questions and the additional doors that this will open.”

“These new documents suggest a conspiracy against the First Amendment rights of Americans by the California Secretary of State, the Biden campaign operation, and Big Tech,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton declared. “These documents blow up the big lie that Big Tech censorship is ‘private’ – as the documents show collusion between a whole group of government officials in multiple states to suppress speech about election controversies.”

Questions about the integrity of the 2020 election were quickly branded beyond the pale by Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media and Big Tech, citing the fact that the Trump campaign’s legal challenges consistently failed in court, despite the fact that many were dismissed over process issues without ever reviewing the cases on the merits. Both before and after the election, the world’s largest information platforms have taken it upon themselves to act as arbiters of election “misinformation,” prompting states like Florida to pursue legislation to better protect free speech online.