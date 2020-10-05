Biden campaign publishes 3 new faith focused ads in bid to win religious voters

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

October 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion former Vice President and 2020 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has released a series of new campaign ads touting his supposed Catholic faith, in what one news outlet has described as “increasingly aggressive efforts to reach faithful voters.”

The new campaign videos follow previous videos in which Biden highlighted his friendship with Pope Francis, and another video in which he says that he goes to Mass and says the rosary and that faith is what has helped him through the most difficult moments in his life.

“We are running these ads to highlight to faith-motivated voters that Joe Biden is the clear moral choice in this election,” Josh Dickson, the Biden campaign’s faith engagement director, told Religion News Service (RNS).

“Religious voters matter to this campaign and are a key part of our broad, diverse, and robust coalition,” Dickson continued.

One of the new videos, entitled “Principles,” again includes a picture of Biden and Pope Francis smiling as they greet each other, as well as sections from an interview with Rev. Matt Malone, editor-in-chief of the Jesuit-run America magazine.

Another of the new videos entitled “Morning” cites the role that faith has played for Biden during difficult moments in his life, such as the death of several close family members and concludes with him reading a psalm from a church pulpit.

In a video entitled “A Man Guided by Faith,” a single still image of Biden is displayed while recorded audio from a woman named Bernadette praises the Democrat presidential candidate.

RNS reports that, in addition to being published online, the ads will run on Catholic and evangelical TV programs, and that the Biden campaign will also run “radio ads on gospel stations geared toward African American Christians.”

The RNS article also highlights that Biden has been speaking at “numerous religious events,” including events for Baptists, Muslims, various inter-religious groups as well as increasing his outreach to Jewish voters.

“These ads are one component of our expansive, direct appeal to people of faith that Vice President Biden’s agenda is much more aligned with their common good values than the divisiveness, racism, and fear we see from the current administration,” Dickson said.

Biden has made taxpayer-funded abortion on demand and enshrining into law the many demands of the LGBT lobby a key part of his 2020 presidential platform.

He has said that if he wins the election, he will direct the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state laws that place any restriction on abortion, including parental notification requirements, ultrasound laws, and waiting periods.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, when restrictions were placed on various medical services, Biden said abortion is an “essential health care service” and that it is necessary “to ensure that women have access to all health services during this crisis.”

In June, Planned Parenthood, the world’s largest abortion business, endorsed Biden for president and later that month Biden affirmed his support of abortion “under any circumstance.” Last month, Biden promised to restore domestic and overseas funding to the abortion industry, and undo the Trump administration’s efforts not to finance abortions with federal money.

In July, he announced vehemently pro-abortion Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his partner on the Democrat presidential ticket.

During Harris’ time as Attorney General of California, she played a key role in defending Planned Parenthood over its sale of aborted baby parts (which violated multiple federal laws, according to undercover video of abortion industry personnel). Most of the footage was taken in California, yet Harris announced she would investigate the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) journalists rather than Planned Parenthood, and went on to raid the home of CMP head David Daleiden while accepting the abortion giant’s donations for her Senate run.

“By selecting a running mate who is staunchly pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty, Joe Biden has once again made it clear that his self-styled ‘Catholic identity’ is something which can be cast aside whenever it's politically expedient,” commented Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote. “Like Joe Biden himself, Kamala Harris favors radical abortion policies, including late-term abortion paid for by taxpayers, as well as forcing Catholic religious orders like the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide abortion drugs in their healthcare plans.”

Burch added, “In November 2018, Harris ruthlessly criticized Brian Buescher, a Catholic federal district court nominee from Nebraska, about his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus. It is clear that a Biden-Harris ticket threatens the values Catholics in this country hold most dear.”

Earlier this year, Biden said on social media that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

As vice president, the first “wedding” Biden officiated was between two men.

In July, several well-known U.S. Catholics priests said that because of Biden’s pro-abortion stance and LGBT activism that Catholics cannot support him.

But last year, Biden told a PBS interviewer that Pope Francis gives him Communion, after a Catholic priest followed Church law and denied him Communion because of his public support for abortion.

Pope Franics has never publicly criticized Biden, but last year compared Trump’s border security to the Berlin Wall that divided communist East Germany from freedom in the West. In December, Pope Francis appeared to draw a comparison between Herod and Trump.

In February 2016, during the Republican presidential primaries, Pope Francis commented on Trump while on the papal plane returning from Mexico.

“A person who only thinks about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks. In the same press scrum, Pope Francis said he would not comment on Italy’s same-sex civil union legislation “because the Pope is for everybody and he can’t insert himself in the specific internal politics of a country.”

Cardinal Raymond Burke stated last week that Biden is “not a Catholic in good standing” because of his support for abortion and, consequently, he “should not approach to receive Holy Communion.”