Biden hosts papal nuncio Christophe Pierre, Fr. James Martin at White House St. Patrick’s Day brunch

Homosexual Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Jesuit Fr. Thomas Reese, leaders of the LGBT activist group Outreach, and other prominent dissident Catholics also gathered at the White House with Biden for the St. Patrick's Day brunch.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Papal nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre, homosexual Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and left-wing Jesuit Fathers James Martin and Thomas Reese joined President Joe Biden at the White House yesterday for a St. Patrick’s Day brunch.

Pierre, who as papal nuncio is the pope’s ambassador to the U.S., delivered an invocation and led grace before the meal.

“We gather on St. Patrick’s Day to pay tribute to the Catholic leadership in this country, especially the fields of charity and social engagement. And so, we give thanks to God for this witness of [His] Church in favor of the needy and the marginalized,” said Pierre. “We are the guests of the president – thank you, [Mr.] President, for that – thus, we remember too in our prayers all who exercise leadership in our country, that they be guided by justice so as to build up the common good.”

After Pierre said the grace before the meal, Biden made the sign of the cross. The cardinal did not.

“So much of it being Irish means to be connected to the Catholic teachings I grew up with,” said Biden, whose administration has promoted the murder of innocent children in abortion more aggressively than any other in U.S. history. “And, you know, I like the belief that we’ve learned from the beginning: that we’re all created equal in the image of God, that every single human being deserves to be treated with dignity.”

“I want to thank you all for the incredible, valuable work you do to support the vulnerable people in communities across the United States and, I might add, around the world,” Biden added before inviting Cardinal Pierre to the podium to “maybe give us a blessing.”

Biden used his March 7 State of the Union address to declare, “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose [sic], I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” echoing his many calls to codify into federal law the “right” to abortion on demand since the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which allows states to restrict abortion.

Although the left-wing media and Biden himself frequently tout Biden as a “devout Catholic,” he openly rejects Church teaching on a number of issues, such as abortion, contraception, IVF, homosexual “marriage,” and transgenderism.

The St. Patrick’s Day brunch was advertised as an event with “Catholic leaders.” At the brunch, Biden said he was “glad to be joined by so many friends… from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, as well as the Archdiocese of Washington.” He also acknowledged by name left-wing Sisters Carol Keehan and Simone Campbell.

“The Nuns on the Bus,” Biden said to laughter. “You remember, right? God, I love you guys. Thanks for being such great, great partners.”

Fathers Reese and Martin both posted pictures to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts of them with Biden.

The two priests have both publicly contradicted Catholic teaching on numerous subjects. Fr. Martin is well-known as one of the most prominent pro-LGBT activist priests in the world.

“The same Jesuit who spent half his days criticizing Trump now is ‘deeply honored’ to meet the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history,” Daily Signal journalist Mary Margaret Olohan responded to Martin’s post.

Christopher Hale, the former executive director of the George Soros-funded Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good, was also at the brunch. In the infamous WikiLeaks dump of Democrat operative John Podesta’s emails, Podesta received an email about the need for a “Catholic spring, in which Catholics themselves demand an end to the middle ages dictatorship and the beginning of a little democracy and respect for gender equality in the Catholic church.”

Podesta responded, “We created Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good to organize for a moment like this.”

President Biden started tearing up as the violinists played his favorite hymn: “On Eagle’s Wings.” pic.twitter.com/wXOZHY1rcK — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 17, 2024

Editors from Jesuit-run America magazine and its heretical LGBT activist group, “Outreach,” founded by Fr. Martin, were also at the brunch.

Much of the Kennedy family celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the White House, too, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – who is running for president as an independent and has been denied his request for Secret Service protection – notably absent from a family photo with Biden.

Biden and Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, who is a homosexual relationship, also attended and made remarks at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration later in the day.

