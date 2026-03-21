Biden CIA saw traditional family values as sign of white ‘extremism’: leaked memo

The Trump administration has retracted a Biden-era CIA document that said 'traditional motherhood' and 'homemaking' were signs of white extremism.

(LifeSiteNews) — The CIA under the direction of the Biden administration shocked the world when a leaked document showed the intelligence agency had branded Latin Mass Catholics as likely “violent extremists.”

Now another equally shocking CIA internal memo has been unearthed by the Trump administration which shows that under Biden, the CIA had warned that “traditional motherhood” and “homemaking” are signs of white extremism.

America First Legal (AFL), which published on X a lengthy thread concerning the disturbing CIA memo, said, “The intelligence assessment reveals the top-to-bottom bias at Biden’s CIA.”

“An agency with critical intelligence responsibilities was spending its resources targeting women promoting motherhood,” noted AFL.

/2 The intelligence assessment reveals the top-to-bottom bias at Biden’s CIA. An agency with critical intelligence responsibilities was spending its resources targeting women promoting motherhood. pic.twitter.com/agQOBOFJ5i — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

The assessment focuses on those that “believe that their perception of an idealized white European ethnic identity is under attack from people who embody and support multiculturalism and globalization.”

Titled, “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment,” the 11-page 2021 document starts, “We assess that female members have been emerging as key players of the transnational white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist (REMVE) movement, taking on diverse roles to advance white REMVE goals—including the white REMVE view of traditional motherhood—and successfully participating in newer roles in propaganda and recruitment.”

“White RMVEs and their sympathizers have claimed in online posts that it is essential for white families to have as many biological children as possible to counter the rising birthrates among non-white populations; white REMVEs allege that this rise is a conspiracy, which they have termed the ‘great replacement,’ according to an Open Source Enterprise assessment,” the memo asserts.

By page 2 of the document, the CIA frets that REMVEs have “lauded motherhood and homemaking as women’s most important responsibility.”

The Trump administration has retracted the Biden-era CIA document.

“U.S. intelligence agencies exist to protect Americans — not target them,” noted AFL on X.

“This is what happens when woke ideology replaces actual threat-based intelligence collection and analysis,” Gene Hamilton, president of America First Legal, told The Daily Signal.

“The Biden administration was obsessed with deconstructing our country,” said Hamilton. “Motherhood was suspect. Homemaking was suspect. Everyday Americans were suspect. Under the Biden administration, mainstream American life was turned into a threat profile. We should never forget how deep the rot went.”

“I’m … not a target, right? RIGHT?” wrote Legal Insurrection’s Mary Chastain in a tongue-in-cheek commentary.

“I’m a traditionalist. I honestly believe that a woman should stay home once she has children. And yes, you should have children. Children are wonderful and a blessing,” she explained.

“Yeah, I’d believe that if Biden’s administration didn’t demonize parents who tried to hold school boards accountable or spy on Catholics who hold traditions and prefer the Latin Mass,” said Chastain.

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