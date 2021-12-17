Biden claims ‘a winter of severe illness and death’ awaits unvaccinated Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden wants people who have chosen not to receive an experimental coronavirus injection to understand that they are headed for “severe illness and death” due to their decision not to take the “safe” and “convenient” jabs.
People who have been jabbed need to remember to get their booster shot so the vaccine will continue to work against the new omicron variant, Biden also said.
He made the comments during a Thursday briefing on COVID-19.
“For unvaccinated we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for unvaccinated for themselves, their families, and the hospitals,” Biden claimed.
“They’ll soon overwhelm but there’s good news: if you’re vaccinated, you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death,” he said, a shift from his July 2021 claim that “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”
The push to vaccinate the world’s population in order to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with – the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for booster shots. The list of FDA-recognized adverse events now includes severe anaphylactic reactions, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and diseases such as Guillain Barré Syndrome, which can cause permanent nerve damage. There have also been thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.
Many Americans remain concerned that the vaccines have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials, and some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in their development. Still others simply consider them unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, low risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.
As of October 29, 2021, there have been over 850,000 injuries from coronavirus shots reported to the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
“Number two, booster shots work, three, boosters are free, safe, and convenient [and] about 60 million people have one – have been boosted so go get your shot today, go get boosted,” the president said.
“If you had your first two shots, if you haven’t, go get your first shot, it’s time, it’s time,” he said. “It’s past time and we’re going to protect our economic recovery if we do this, we’re going to keep schools and businesses open if we do this.”
While on the campaign trail in 2020, then-candidate Biden promised that if everyone would wear masks for the first 100 days of his administration, he would defeat COVID. He then said masks would actually be needed for a year.
Biden also warned of the future spread of the “omicron” variant. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate nearly 80 percent of “omicron” cases in the U.S. are in “fully vaccinated” Americans.
‘Move now, move now’ to get injected
Biden opened his remarks by praising his decisions that he said have stopped the variant (which appears to be even milder than the “delta” variant) from coming to the United States in high levels, perhaps in reference to the travel bans he imposed on African countries.
“It’s going to start to spread much more rapidly at the beginning of the year and the only real protection is to get your shots,” he said. “If you get one shot if you haven’t gotten it yet that’ll help if you’re the point where you have everything including your booster, you’re in really good shape so move now, move now.”
Biden is correct that omicron has yet to rapidly spread through the United States.
“During December 1–8, 2021, 22 U.S. states reported at least one COVID-19 case attributed to the Omicron variant,” the CDC announced. “Among 43 cases with initial follow-up, one hospitalization and no deaths were reported.”
However, the CDC’s own information contradicts Biden’s claim that vaccination is the best way to preventing the transmission of the omicron variant. The health agency also contradicts the dark message of what will happen if someone contracts the new variant.
The CDC said 79% of omicron recipients were considered “fully-vaccinated,” having received the recommended one- or two- dose shot regime.
These 34 confirmed cases include “14 who had received an additional or booster dose; five of the 14 persons had received the additional dose <14 days before symptom onset.”
“Six (14%) persons had a documented previous SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the CDC said. “The most commonly reported symptoms were cough, fatigue, and congestion or runny nose. One vaccinated patient was hospitalized for 2 days, and no deaths have been reported to date.”