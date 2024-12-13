Biden commutes sentence of man who possessed enormous amounts of child pornography

A man imprisoned for possessing child pornography had his sentence commuted last month by President Joe Biden. Reports indicate Shanlin Jin was one of three Chinese nationals granted clemency in exchange for three Americans held captive in China.

(LifeSiteNews) — A man sentenced in 2022 to eight years in prison for possession of child pornography had his sentence commuted last month by President Joe Biden.

The man, a Chinese national with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), had reportedly been found with 47,000 child porn pictures and videos, including depictions of the sexual assault of toddlers and infants.

“Why on earth would Joe Biden commute/pardon a Chinese national in jail for possessing 47,000 child porn images?” fumed Donald Trump Jr. on X.

“Oh, unless the Chinese Communist Party has a lot more info on the Biden crime family?!?” said Trump Jr. “There’s so much more to this that needs to come out.”

Reports indicate that Shanlin Jin was one of three Chinese nationals who were granted clemency in exchange for three Americans held captive in China.

Jin, a student at Southern Methodist University pursuing a doctoral degree in economics, was arrested in December 2021 and pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography, according to The Dallas Morning News (DMN) at the time.

“When law enforcement officers found a video of an adult male sexually assaulting a female infant, they subpoenaed the internet service provider, which connected the IP address with Jin,” explained the DMN report.

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene heard the news of the commutation, she reposted a video clip of a 2023 60 Minutes interview she did with Leslie Stahl, reiterating her claim that “Democrats really are the party of pedophiles.”

“Democrats – even Joe Biden himself – supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” Greene said.

“Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do,” noted Greene.

