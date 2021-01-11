Biden compares GOP senators questioning 2020 election to Nazi propaganda chief

January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated as president on January 20, compared GOP legislators who challenged the 2020 presidential election results, led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), as well as President Donald Trump, to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels during an announcement on Friday.

“I was being reminded by a friend of mine, and maybe you were with me, I can’t recall, when we told that, you know, Goebbels and the great lie, you keep repeating the law, repeating the lie,” the 78-year-old former vice president said in a rambling, error-filled statement to a reporter.

“Well, there was a print that when [German city of Dresden] was bombed, firebombed [during the Second World War], there were 250 people that were killed — was it 2,500 people that were killed?”

“And Goebbels said, no, 25,000 — or 250,000 were killed. And our papers printed that. Our papers printed it. It’s big lie [sic],” Biden added.

35,000 people actually have been estimated to have perished in the Allied firebombing of Dresden, and some counts put the death total higher, according to the National World War II Museum.

Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, also has not been shown to have used the term “big lie” in reference to himself. “The quotation usually seems to be used by those on the political left and right, who find it helpful in associating those they don’t like with the Nazis,” Randall Bytwerk of Calvin University has said.

Biden continued, “It’s one thing for one man, or one woman, to repeat the lie over and over and over again,” apparently referring to President Donald Trump. “But the acolytes that follow him, like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is.”

The former vice president has repeatedly compared President Trump to Goebbels, often citing the same erroneous “big lie” anecdote. Biden and his campaign have been condemned by Jewish groups and lawmakers several times over comparisons of Republicans to Nazis, although Biden has never apologized.

As the head of the Berlin Nazi Party, Joseph Goebbels facilitated the deportation of 60,000 of Berlin’s Jews, nearly all of whom were murdered, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The Jewish Virtual Library has described Goebbels as, “one of the chief secret abettors of the ‘Final Solution,’” personally supervising the deportation of Jews from Berlin in 1942 and proposing that Jews along with gypsies should be regarded as “unconditionally exterminable.”

Neither Trump nor Cruz and Hawley have been found to have publicly expressed directly racist or antisemitic views. Biden, however, was once an ardent defender of racial segregation for public schools.

Biden also espouses a radical pro-abortion platform that would lead to an increase of at least 60,000 killings of babies by abortion in the U.S. every year, experts estimate. Over 61 million babies have been aborted in America since 1973, in what many have termed a “genocide.”

The “big lie”?

While Biden slammed Sens. Cruz and Hawley for “repeating the big lie,” none of the senators’ public statements regarding their electoral objections appear to contain falsehoods, or even any seriously disputed allegations about the highly problematic 2020 election.

Hawley’s objection to Pennsylvania’s electors centered almost entirely around Act 77, a state law that authorized “a new option to vote by mail without providing an excuse,” according to the governor’s office.

The Pennsylvania constitution only permits mail-in voting in four narrowly-defined cases. Republican candidates challenged Act 77 in court two months ago, although their suit was rejected based on technical issues, as Hawley noted in his speech on Wednesday.

Sen. Cruz did not discuss specific incidences or allegations of election fraud or illegality in either his public statements about his objection to Biden’s electors or in his speech on the Senate floor.

Cruz and Hawley both have faced blistering criticism and calls to resign from Democrats and the media over their electoral vote challenges. Democrats nevertheless have objected to electoral votes after every Republican presidential victory since 2001.

Sen. Cruz has condemned Biden’s comments, calling them “vicious partisan rhetoric,” that “tears our country apart.”

Really sad. At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing.



Hawley also responded, saying that all Democrats should “be asked to disavow” Biden’s “disgusting comments.”