Dems buzz about Biden possibly considering pro-abortion Andrew Cuomo for US Attorney General

October 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – If former Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in next month’s presidential election, rumors abound that he will select New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo to head his Justice Department.

Axios reports that Democrats are pushing Cuomo for the position and Biden is open to the idea, according to Democrat donors. The possibility is rumored to be strong enough that the National Governors Association is currently looking into contingency plans to replace Cuomo as chairman.

"100% [Cuomo has] made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him," Cuomo senior adviser Richard Azzopardi responded to the news. Cuomo himself added that he will help Biden “any way I can,” but has “no interest in going to Washington.”

Even so, the possibility of Cuomo being the man to enforce Biden’s vow to direct the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state pro-life laws is noteworthy in light of Cuomo’s pro-abortion record, which includes legalizing effectively-unlimited abortion, and his willingness to lay the blame for COVID-19 deaths at the feet of religious New Yorkers.

“I have to say to the Orthodox community tomorrow, ‘If you’re not willing to live with these rules, then I’m going to close the synagogues,’” he threatened last week.

Cuomo would also be a controversial choice in light of his overall handling of COVID-19. For months New York was the hardest hit out of any state, due in large part to the virus spreading within the state’s nursing homes. Cuomo ordered that nursing homes cannot turn away patients diagnosed with COVID-19, despite the fact the virus is most dangerous to the elderly.