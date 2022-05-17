Biden could issue executive orders to promote abortion ‘access’ post-Roe

(Live Action) – According to Reuters, President Biden is considering a variety of measures, including executive orders, to support so-called abortion “access” in a post-Roe America.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on May 10 that the President has asked the White House Gender Policy Council, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the White House Counsel’s Office to draft a plan “to protect women’s rights.”
“It may not all be executive orders … a lot of this is ensuring that we have increased access and funding so that women who are living in the states, if Roe were to be overturned, would be able to have expanded access and capabilities and some of that could be from the Department of Justice [DOJ],” Psaki said.
She explained that the DOJ is being prepped to defend abortionists, pharmacies that dispense the abortion pill, and women who obtain abortions from criminal cases and lawsuits. However, these prosecutions and lawsuits would presumably be under individual states’ laws, and, according to its own website:
The Department of Justice has no authority to intervene in matters of state law. The Department of Justice can assume jurisdiction only when there has been a violation of federal law.
One measure being considered by the administration is to pressure the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make the abortion pill more readily available, perhaps by making it easier for people to order it online, across state lines, and from overseas.
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
This would presumably be according to what is known as the “no-test protocol,” in which no prior screening for gestational age or potential complications is performed. However, in spite of abortionists’ claims to the contrary, no-test chemical abortions have proven to be potentially dangerous. Furthermore, making the pill available for delivery by mail is a system that has been repeatedly abused by predators.
The Biden administration is also considering asking HHS and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to allow Medicaid funds to be used for travel expenses for low-income women seeking abortion outside of their home states. This would require American taxpayers to subsidize abortion, regardless of their personal convictions.
Reuters reports that “[t]he Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Surgeon General’s Office could also be tapped to put out a report on the ‘profound physical, mental and emotional impact on women from not having access to reproductive health services.’”
But abortion is not a “reproductive health service” because abortion destroys the results of reproduction after it has already taken place, and because legitimate health care is about curing, not killing.
Press Secretary Psaki told reporters the White House would not detail the specifics of its plans until after the Supreme Court issues its final decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
