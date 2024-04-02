Biden denies proclaiming Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ after major backlash

The White House seemingly buckled to public pressure late Easter Sunday morning and posted an anemic ‘Happy Easter’ message on its website.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following one horrific, offensive misstep after another — including banning children from submitting Easter eggs bearing “overtly” religious messages for the annual White House Easter Egg roll — President Joe Biden denied that he had proclaimed Easter Sunday to be “Transgender Day of Visibility” despite having issued a very public decree on Good Friday.

On Friday, March 29, the Biden White House declared March 31 to be “Transgender Day of Visibility” while not making any such auspicious declaration honoring that same day as Easter Sunday.

In short order, the move by Biden and his administration was widely condemned as a towering insult to Christians.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America, said it was a “scandalous proclamation” and associated it with a “Luciferian hatred of God.”

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign called it a “blasphemous declaration.”

Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana said the “Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter” and deemed it an “outrageous and abhorrent” decision.

“This is a direct assault on Christianity,” noted Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia) on X. “Yet another attack on religion and traditions by this administration.”

“Biden’s defiling of Easter Sunday with an imaginary transgender holiday was a punitive decision,” a The Federalist headline declared. Author B.L. Hahn said the White House move was “a revolting display of ideological lunacy and pandering of the worst kind.”

Former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, a Hindu, called it “a slap in the face to every American, whatever their faith.”

White House was careful not to offend Spanish-speaking Americans

While the White House went full speed ahead with promoting March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility” to the country’s English-speaking populace, there was no reference to March 31 as anything other than Easter Sunday to Spanish-speaking constituents, as if the administration were being careful not to offend what it considers to be an important Democrat voting block.

“The White House is deliberately pushing differing messages to its different language-speaking audiences,” End Wokeness noted on X.

“On the main English account, today they celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility. On the Spanish-language account, zero references to Trans Day of Visibility. Instead, it honored César Chávez Day.”

Easter eggs with religious messages banned at annual White House kids’ event

Amid the uproar, it also came to light that the White House had issued guidelines for the children’s Easter egg decorating contest, part of its annual Easter Egg Roll traditions.

Submissions by National Guard children participating in the event “must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter art event,” a Trump campaign spokesperson said.

“The art contest is a tradition at the White House Easter Egg Roll,” Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, wrote on X. “However, the Catholic president doesn’t want to see anything religious-themed.”

Biden ‘gaslighted’ America by denying what everyone knew to be true

In what seems to have been an afterthought — or more likely a quick attempt at damage control — the White House released an anemic “Happy Easter” statement late Sunday morning.

When the White House opened for business again on Easter Monday, Biden and his surrogates brazenly denied that he had proclaimed March 31 to be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“‘I didn’t do that,’ Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday ‘trans day of visibility,’” RealClearPolitics’ Philip Melanchthon Wegmann wrote.

Biden went so far as to accuse Johnson, who had called him out for declaring Easter Sunday to be “Transgender Day of Visibility,” as being “thoroughly uninformed.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ran cover for her boss, saying reports that Biden had proclaimed Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility” to be “misinformation.”

“Hey Joe Biden — you not only ‘did that’ as you can see in the White House news announcement below but you posted it right here on X,” said conservative commentator Robby Starbuck, countering the White House lies.

“As if what you did wasn’t bad enough, now you’re gaslighting America,” Starbuck said.

“You’re insane, incompetent, evil or maybe all 3,” he added.

‘They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God’

At the outset of the controversy, Donald Trump Jr. observed, “This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God.”

“They must be stopped,” he warned.

He later linked to what amounts to a liturgical calendar, a list of “LGBTQ+ Awareness Days,” that essentially serve as holy days for woke neo-Marxist LGBTQ+ revolutionaries.

When the Easter Egg Roll kids’ activities were postponed due to thunder and lightning, Trump Jr. suggested, “After this weekend blasphemy, this has to be a sign from God!”

After this weekend blasphemy, this has to be a sign from God! Thunder and lightning delay the start of the White House’s Easter egg roll https://t.co/uKntyJZ9kP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 1, 2024

