Biden DOJ indicts doctor who exposed transgender child mutilation at Texas hospital

(LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted a small-town surgeon who revealed that ghastly transgender surgeries were being secretly committed on minors at Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) after the hospital had purportedly discontinued its transgender program.

Dr. Eithan Haim – who identified himself earlier this year as the anonymous whistleblower who provided evidence of the ongoing so-called “sex-change procedures” for children as young as 11 to Manhattan Institute journalist Christopher Rufo last year – said that U.S. marshalls showed up at his home earlier this week, summoning him to court to face four felony counts of HIPAA violations.

Haim has always maintained that no medical privacy laws were broken when he provided evidence of TCH’s continued transgender program to Rufo. He and his legal team remain uncertain about the details of the charges and will have to wait until Monday, June 17.

“It’s my responsibility as a doctor, as a physician, to expose this to the public,” Haim told The Daily Wire. “If I don’t, then this abuse can continue. I knew that future generations, like my children, would never be able to forgive me if they knew I had the chance to do something and I decided to stay silent.”

“It requires average, everyday doctors to stand up and speak out against things like this,” said the 33-year old general surgeon.

The DOJ’s investigation, which began nearly a year ago, and the looming prosecution of Haim is largely seen as an intimidation tactic intended to enforce silence on those who would otherwise speak out against the favored policies of the Biden regime in general and against those who object to child-mutilating “gender transition” surgeries and chemical interventions in particular.

“We believe this case is being driven by a highly ideological division within the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to silence whistleblowers who expose institutionalized medical corruption and the dangers of these hormone-based interventions for confused, adolescent children,” explained Haim.

“My name was also leaked to left-wing activists who have viciously defamed me online and threatened my reputation as a physician,” he added.

“It’s not just Trump, Bannon, and Navarro. The Biden Administration indicted a doctor who blew the whistle on the child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital,” said Rufo in an early morning post on X. “If you threaten the regime, you might be next.”

“It’s clear that the Biden administration is using its Department of Justice to punish its political opponents. It’s the very definition of abusive power,” the Heritage Foundation’s Jay Richards told The Stream. “This attack on Dr. Haim is very unlikely to succeed. But in such situations, the process is the punishment.”

“On the bright side, this action is a sign of weakness,” said Richards. “The administration clearly understands that if Americans understand what is happening with kids and gender medicine, Biden will go down in history as a one-term president.”

“My client is anxious to get to trial to get his side of the story told,” Haim’s attorney Marcella Burke told National Review. “I am confident this will result in the correct decision being made.”

Although he may well prevail in court, Haim’s mounting attorney bills have forced him to create a GiveSendGo campaign page to raise money for his legal defense. So far, over $325,000 has been raised, with some of the larger donations coming from fellow health care professionals.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that full “reassignment” surgery fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and likely exacerbates it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners have attested to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

Some such physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an exposé last year about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

“I refuse to back down or to be silenced,” said Haim on X Thursday night. “But to win, we enter the arena. For us that’s federal court.”

“The Haim case marks an inflection point in the debate on ‘gender-affirming care,’” said Rufo. “If Haim prevails, other courageous doctors and medical professionals will follow his lead and speak out. We will need all their voices if we are to succeed in shutting down the child sex-change business in the United States.”

