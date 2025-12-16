Biden DOJ pushed Mar-a-Lago raid despite FBI doubting probable cause: new documents

‘Based on the records Mar-a-Lago raid was a miscarriage of justice,’ declared U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley shared “shocking” documentation from the Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) showing that the Biden administration went ahead with raiding President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 despite the fact that the FBI had been unable to identify “probable cause” for the raid.

“Received shocking new docs 2day from DOJ & FBI showing FBI DID NOT BELIEVE IT HAD PROBABLE CAUSE to raid Pres Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home but Biden DOJ pushed for it anyway,” Grassley wrote on X.

“Based on the records Mar-a-Lago raid was a miscarriage of justice,” added the senator from Iowa who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC).

Grassley posted copies of lightly redacted documents handed over to his committee, which tracked communications by the then-Biden FBI and Department of Justice seeking to find justification for conducting a hoped-for raid of Trump’s Florida home.

One document states that the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO) “does not believe (and has articulated to DOJ CES), that we have established probable cause for the search warrant for classified records at Mar a Lago,” while the “DOJ has opined that they do have probable cause, requesting a wide scope including residence, office, storage space.”

“In WFO’s opinion, if a primary goal of this investigation is to identify and recover classified records quickly, so as to protect the information, the 6 weeks spent fixated on probable cause for a search warrant have been counterproductive,” the Bureau asserted.

“Continued investigation and additional interviews have not found any witness who has reported seeing classified records at Mar a Lago,” the FBI added in its statement.

The FBI’s WFO went on to suggest a series of “alternative, less intrusive and likelier quicker, options for resolution” that would avoid the Biden administration’s planned raid.

Despite its reservations, the FBI raided Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort home on August 8, 2022.

The former President posted on social media at the time that his home was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,” Trump wrote.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” Trump asserted. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

Trump then said that he has been facing “political persecution” for years, “with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!”

“Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress,” the former president recalled. “Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House.”

“I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it,” Trump said at the time of the raid. “The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.”

