Biden DOJ sues Utah for not housing ‘transgender’ male prisoner with women

The Biden administration is targeting Utah for refusing requests by a male inmate for women’s clothes and makeup for cross-dressing and female housing.

(LifeSiteNews) — Utah’s prison administrators are being sued by the Department of Justice for not accommodating a gender-confused male who wished to buy women’s clothes and be housed with other females.

The April 2 lawsuit accuses the Utah Departments of Corrections and Health and Human Services of “discrimination” against a male who has gender dysphoria, which the DOJ considers a disability. Utah’s Health Department provides medical care to the prison system.

“The department’s complaint alleges that UDOC failed to provide the complainant equal access to health care services after [he] repeatedly requested hormone therapy [sic], and also failed to make reasonable modifications to its policies and practices to treat [his] gender dysphoria,” the DOJ wrote in its news release.

It used the incorrect pronouns for the male inmate, referring to him as a female.

The male inmate, according to the lawsuit, performed a self-surgery to remove his own testicles.

The DOJ questions why Utah treats claims of gender dysphoria different than other medical conditions.

“UDOC does not require a multistep process for incarcerated individuals to seek medical evaluation or treatment for conditions other than gender dysphoria,” the lawsuit stated, “nor does it require those individuals to endure lengthy waiting periods before resubmitting requests for care if they are initially denied.”

Even though it is biologically impossible for someone to change his sex, the Department of Corrections ultimately did begin so-called “hormone therapy.”

However, it also refused the male inmate’s request to buy clothes and makeup for cross-dressing, except for a sports bra, according to the lawsuit.

The DOJ also questions why the male inmate was not allowed to have female correctional officers pat him down.

A “letter of findings,” sent in March, stated:

Among other things, [he] requested that [he] be given female prison-issued clothing, be allowed to purchase gender affirming clothing and makeup available at the UDOC commissary (store), be assigned female housing, and that [he] not be subject to cross-gender pat searches. Complainant sought reasonable modifications by completing detailed ADA request forms and making repeated requests orally and in writing to UDOC health care and correctional staff. When those requests were ignored or rejected, [he] filed grievances and appeals. These, too, were ignored or rejected.

Utah was following federal standards, however, when it refused to allow female officers to pat down a male inmate.

Immigration detention law, for example, states “[c]ross-gender pat-down searches of male detainees shall not be conducted unless, after reasonable diligence, staff of the same gender is not available at the time the pat-down search is required or in exigent circumstances.”

And up until May 2023, the male inmate had all his genitalia – the DOJ would seek to force female officers to conduct a pat down of him.

DOJ, Biden admin regularly pushes transgenderism

The DOJ cited this lawsuit as part of its broader efforts against limits on so-called “gender-affirming care.”

It noted its current lawsuit against Tennessee’s law that limits the injection of drugs into gender-confused teenagers as well as permanent surgeries that attempt to make them look like the opposite sex.

The legal action is part of the Biden administration’s all-of-government approach to push chemical castration and surgical mutilation across the country, despite widespread concerns about safety and the fact it is not possible to change one’s sex in the first place.

For example, the Biden administration sought to force all hospitals, including Catholic and Protestant healthcare providers, to commit surgical mutilation.

Yet the only evidence the federal Health and Human Services Department provided in support of “transitioning” individuals is a two-page brochure along with just nine sources, some from LGBT activist groups.

Biden has also echoed false claims about laws opposing gender ideology supposedly leading to deaths of gender-confused individuals.

He cited the death of a “non-binary” individual named Nex Benedict, who started a fight in a bathroom and later died of a drug overdose.

The same day a medical examiner’s report was released, concluding Benedict did not die from trauma, as the media reported, Biden suggested a “suicide crisis” among LGBT youth.

READ: This series of articles could help save your loved ones from transgender ideology

Share











