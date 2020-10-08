Biden doubles down on his commitment to making abortion on demand the ‘law of the land’

October 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – At an NBC Town Hall in Miami on October 5, former Vice President Joe Biden promised to “pass legislation” guaranteeing abortion on demand throughout all stages of pregnancy.

The comment came in response to a question posed to him by Cassidy Brown of Orlando. Brown prefaced her question by suggesting women need abortion to be successful. She then expressed concern that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision imposing abortion on demand across the country, could be overturned should Judge Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Biden responded that while the outcome of Barrett’s nomination is still uncertain, “the only responsible thing to do would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

In response to Biden’s statement, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest.” Warren’s May 2019 plan to strengthen pro-abortion laws included such measures as creating “federal, statutory rights that parallel the constitutional right in Roe v. Wade,” passing “federal laws to pre-empt state efforts that functionally limit access to reproductive health care,” and guaranteeing abortion in all healthcare coverage.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, released a similar plan shortly after Warren’s. Links to that plan now redirect to the Biden-Harris campaign page, and the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine has no record of it. LifeSiteNews’ report on that plan indicates that “Harris will require, for the first time, that states and localities with a history of violating Roe v. Wade obtain approval from her Department of Justice before any abortion law or practice can take effect.” That plan also stated that pro-life states would bear the burden of proof that “any new law or practice does not deny or abridge the fundamental right to access abortion.”

At the vice presidential debate on October 7, Harris reiterated her commitment to abortion on demand.

