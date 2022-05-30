Biden education secretary refuses to answer if schools should hide ‘gender transitions’ from parents  

Miguel Cardona repeatedly dodged questions from GOP Rep. Jim Banks about schools’ duty to inform parents about their kids’ gender confusion.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona refused to answer the question of whether or not parents should be informed by schools if their children are secretly undergoing “gender transitioning.”

Education Sec. Miguel Cardona refused to say whether schools should keep a child’s involvement in gender transition a secret from parents. This is just another reason we need to make families the most important interest group in America. Join us today: https://t.co/b9HuojD9zC pic.twitter.com/1FFog2PBUA — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) May 27, 2022

“Do you believe that school districts should keep a child’s involvement in gender transitioning a secret from parents?” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) asked Cardona during congressional testimony on May 26.

“Parents and schools must work together to support students,” Cardona said, avoiding the question and adding that he “would love to answer questions on the budget, which is why I’m here.”

“These are policies that your administration stands behind,” Banks pressed. “You’re asking me to fund your budget, and these are policies that you stand for. It’s completely relevant to why you’re here today.”

READ: The ‘transgender’ experiment is the biggest child abuse scandal of our lifetimes

“Schools should be partnering with parents on communication, and there are times when schools are working and supporting students on issues that are very sensitive, but I do believe that parents should be connected with schools, and, in many cases, working together is what’s going to help the student,” Cardona responded.

“I have spoken to students who shared, whatever situation is at their home, that they felt safe at the school, and we have to be careful not to turn this into something that it’s not,” he continued, still avoiding a direct answer.

“Our schools are safe places for our students, and our teachers are often the front-liners when it comes to supporting our students when they have issues in their lives,” Cardona added.

READ: Montana will no longer let ‘transgenders’ change their birth certificates, says surgery can’t change sex

Schools encouraging young children into “gender transitions” can cause significant harm to these children’s futures. Evidence shows that 85 percent to 95 percent of children who believe that they are of the opposite sex grow out of their gender confusion if they are allowed to go through puberty normally.

However, if gender-confused children are given puberty blockers, only around five percent to 10 percent decide to embrace their actual gender.

Withholding life-changing information from parents can have dire consequences for children, as seen in a recent Florida case. Parents of a middle-school girl are suing after the school district neglected to tell them about their daughter’s gender dysphoria. After the young girl attempted suicide for the second time, the school finally chose to inform her parents.

