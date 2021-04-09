Biden establishes presidential commission that may lead to packing the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden has issued an executive order forming a Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. The commission could lay the groundwork for an attempt to pack the nation’s highest court with pro-abortion justices.

The White House announced today the commission will be “comprised of a bipartisan group of experts on the Court and the Court reform debate.”

“In addition to legal and other scholars, the Commissioners includes [sic] former federal judges and practitioners who have appeared before the Court, as well as advocates for the reform of democratic institutions and of the administration of justice,” it stated.

The co-chairs of the Commission are Barack Obama’s White House Counsel Bob Bauer, 69, and Yale Law School professor Cristina Rodriguez, 48, a specialist in immigration law. One of the Commissioners, Carolien Fredrickson, is a former General Counsel and Legal Director of NARAL Pro-Choice America. Kate Andreas, the Rapporteur, worked as Obama’s special assistant and associate counsel.

The Commission will “hold public meetings to hear the views of other experts, and groups and interested individuals with varied perspectives on the issues it will be examining.”

Of the nine Supreme Court justices, six are considered conservatives. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Biden-Harris administration wants to re-examine the “length of service and turnover” of Supreme Court justices. Ordinarily, their service lasts until they resign or die, as was so poignantly illustrated in the last illness of the late pro-abortion Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last year.

Another proposal the Commission will examine is the “membership and size of the Court” — suggesting that Biden wants to pack the court with his own choices.

“The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals,” the White House said.

“The topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court’s role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices.”

At the White House press briefing today, FOX News reporter Peter Doocy told White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that in 1983, then-Sen. Joe Biden had said that “court-packing was a bone-head idea when FDR [President Franklin Delano Roosevelt] tried it.”

“So why ask a panel now to see if it is a good idea?” he asked.

Psaki said that the panel would be looking at a number of issues, not just the “pros and cons” of court-packing.

Pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List has released a statement condemning Bidens’ move as an attempt to stack the Supreme Court with pro-abortion justices.

“From day one, President Biden and his administration have sought to make good on his campaign promises to the abortion lobby — including expanding the Supreme Court to stack it with pro-abortion justices and bailing out abortion businesses,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser in the communique.

“These assaults on innocent life and the very foundations of our country are deeply unpopular and pro-abortion Democrats pursue them at their own political peril,” she continued. “Voters aren’t fooled by Biden’s ‘study’ commission – the destruction of the Court’s independence is a key plank of the extreme abortion agenda, as is forcing taxpayers to bankroll the abortion industry at home and abroad.”

SBA List also pointed out that 61% of voters are opposed to Biden adding more justices to the Supreme Court. “Additionally, 77% of Americans oppose using taxpayer dollars to promote abortion overseas, and 58% oppose using taxpayer money to fund abortions in the United States,” the group stated.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden refused to answer direct questions about his position on court packing. In October, he said, “You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over.”

Conservatives suspected already at that point that Bided was going to attempt to pack the court with pro-abortion and left-leaning justices.