Biden extends two-year COVID ‘national emergency’ beyond March 1

‘The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation,’ Biden said.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden on Friday extended past the two-year anniversary the COVID-19 “national emergency” first declared by President Donald Trump in March 2020.

“There remains a need to continue this national emergency,” Biden wrote in a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation.”

“More than 900,000 people in this Nation have perished from the disease, and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the Federal Government,” the letter to Pelosi said. “Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9994 concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There have been more than 900,000 deaths in the United States associated with COVID. Most are among elderly people and those with comorbidities such as diabetes or obesity.

People age 65 and older represent nearly 75% of all COVID deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from the beginning of the COVID outbreak through February 13.

The CDC reported that 95% of COVID deaths listed other conditions — including hypertension, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

The national emergency declaration is at odds with even some of President Biden’s Democratic Party allies who have begun repealing some mask and vaccine mandates.

The state of New York dropped on February 10 its mask or jab mandate for most businesses, but not for schools, prisons, daycare center or medical facilities.

A handful of Democrat-run cities, including Philadelphia, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Boston have attempted vaccine passport systems, only to withdraw them after not even 60 days.

Republican politicians respond

One congressman suggested the national emergency extension is being used as an excuse to push liberal agenda items.

“Biden can’t give up his authoritarian chokehold on your life,” Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas tweeted February 21. “He needs an excuse for unsolicited mail in ballots for upcoming midterm elections to justify his reckless and irresponsible spending of your children’s and grandchildren’s future. Criminal!!”

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas has introduced legislation to revoke the president’s powers under the National Emergencies Act. He is also a medical doctor.

“With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the decline, 94 percent of Americans having immunity to COVID, mask mandates falling by the wayside, and 70 percent of Americans agreeing ‘it’s time we accept that COVID is here to stay’ and that ‘we just need to get on with our lives,’ it’s clear we need a new approach to COVID as we learn to live with it,” Marshall told Fox News on February 14.

The one-sentence legislation declares “the national emergency declared by the finding of the President on March 13, 2020, in Proclamation 9994 (85 Fed. Reg. 15337) is hereby terminated.”

It remains pending in committee.

