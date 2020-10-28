Biden family is ‘compromised’ by China, Hunter’s former business partner says

October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is “compromised” by his family’s business dealings with foreign interests, of which the Democrat presidential nominee was fully aware, retired Navy lieutenant Tony Bobulinski told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an in-depth interview Tuesday evening.

Bobulinski is a former business partner of Biden’s troubled son Hunter. He went public after several days of controversy over a trove of emails detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars around the world by selling meetings with the former vice president. The emails, along with photos, texts, and other material, came from a laptop Hunter had discarded at a Delaware computer repair shop.

The Biden camp never specifically denied the authenticity of the material, but its allies in traditional and social media have worked tirelessly to ignore, suppress, or discredit the story, despite evidence of the material’s authenticity.

Bobulinski came forward to corroborate the emails he had received regarding Chinese energy company CEFC, and to clear his own name after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed that the email trove “comes from the Kremlin.”

“When I saw Adam Schiff go on record talking about Russian disinformation after this email had been posted online by the ‘New York Post’ — and remember that email was to me from James Gilliar, right. It wasn’t — I wasn’t blind carboned or CC’d on that, it was to me stating that I was going to be the CEO of his enterprise,” Bobulinski explained to Carlson.

“I was at the end of my rope, and so I called [Biden family representative] Rob Walker and I told him that if that statement isn’t retracted by Congressman Schiff by midnight on Sunday, that I was going on record and I was disclosing all the facts to the American government, to the American citizens, and the world … I could not allow another minute, another hour or day for my family’s name to be associated or muddied up around Russian disinformation.”

Walker allegedly responded by “trying to sort of say, hey, we don’t want to do that, we don’t want press trucks out in front of our house. I’m going to have to move, I could lose my job, and all of that,” and urged Bobulinski not to go public because if he did, “you’re just gonna bury all of us, man.”

Bobulinski told Carlson that various references to “the chairman” and “the big guy” in the emails refer to Joe Biden himself, including one arrangement in which Hunter was to hold ten percent of the spoils for the former vice president.

“These guys had been doing extensive work around the world in places like Oman, Luxembourg, Romania, that I was being made aware of,” he continued, “because they have relationships and they have the Biden name that they’re able to set up meetings and get people to jump through hoops in an interest to garner favor with the sitting Vice President Joe Biden … the only qualification they had was the Biden name.”

Bobulinski also said it was a “blatant lie” for Joe Biden to deny involvement in his son’s business dealings, and that he personally met with him at Hunter’s (and Joe’s brother James Biden’s) request, during which Hunter introduced Bobulinski as “the individual I told you about that’s helping us with the business that we’re working on and the Chinese.”

“We didn’t go into too much detail on business, because prior to Joe showing up Hunter and Jim had coached me, listen, we won’t go into too much detail here, so just a high-level discussion and meeting,” Bobulinski said. “They knew exactly what they were doing. They were dealing with a Chinese-owned enterprise run by Chairman Ye, CEFC, that had strong financial support and political support from the Chinese Communist Party.”

He also met with the former vice president on a separate occasion. After a speech about cancer, Bobulinski says, Biden “asked me to walk with him out to the car and he just asked, you know, how I did and what I thought of his speech … and obviously cancer is a very serious thing that we should all be working together to solve. I just lost a sister-in-law within the last two weeks, sadly, to cancer. And then he just sort of asked me to keep an eye on his son and his brother.”

“I think he was conscious of things,” Bobulinski told Carlson. “And you know, I can’t speak for him,” but “I would love for him to go on record. You know, as I referenced earlier, I’m only sitting here because they have not.”

At one point, Bobulinski added, he asked James Biden, “aren’t you concerned that you’re going to put your brother’s future presidential campaign at risk — the Chinese — the stuff that you guys have been doing already in 2015 and 2016 around the world?” The former vice president’s brother answered simply, “plausible deniability.”

“I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised,” Bobulinski argued. “I just don’t see, given the history here and the facts, how Joe can’t be influenced in — in some manner based on the history that they have where — here with CEFC and stuff like that. So as a citizen and an American taxpayer, I’m very, very concerned.”