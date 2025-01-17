Biden FBI shut down diversity office before Trump administration could review it

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shuttered its Office of Diversity & Inclusion (ODI) ahead of the executive branch’s handover from Joe Biden to Donald Trump, in what critics suspect was a move to destroy records before they could be reviewed by the former agency heads’ political opponents.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shuttered its Office of Diversity & Inclusion (ODI) ahead of the executive branch’s handover from Joe Biden to Donald Trump, in what critics suspect was a move to destroy records before they could be reviewed by the former agency heads’ political opponents.

“We believe that differences in thought and belief, in race and religion, in orientation, and in ability contribute to more effective decision making, drive innovation, and enhance the employee experience,” the FBI declares, as reported by Fox News. “We know that a more diverse workforce allows us to connect with and maintain the trust of the American people. We also understand we have work to do. We stand committed, as today’s FBI, to fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity.”

The bureau confirmed to Fox this week that it actually closed the office in December, without elaborating why. But while the elimination of the office is welcome news to conservatives, questions remain.

“We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office—Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!”

The infusion of left-wing “diversity” priorities into every facet of government has been one of the most controversial aspects of the outgoing administration, as has the politicization of law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, from targeting peaceful pro-life activists for federal prosecution, to meeting with social media companies to collude on what speech the government wants censored, to branding “radical-traditionalist” Catholics as an alleged potential threat.

Fox notes that the FBI still has numerous identity-based entities, such as the American Indian and Alaska Native Advisory Committee, Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee, Black Affairs Diversity Committee, Bureau Equality, Hispanic Advisory Board, Near and Middle East Advisory Committee, Persons with Disabilities Advisory Committee, Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee, Women’s Advisory Committee, Blacks in Government, FBI African American Millennials, FBI Family, FBI Jewish Americans, FBI Latinos for Empowerment Advancement and Development, “FBI Pride,” Federal Asian Pacific American Council, and Federally Employed Women.

