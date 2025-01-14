Biden gave $1.23 billion to pro-abortion groups during presidency: report

Joe Biden gave more than $1.23 billion of American taxpayers’ money to pro-abortion groups over the course of his one-term presidency, including to Planned Parenthood and the United Nations Population Fund.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden gave more than $1.23 billion of American taxpayers’ money to pro-abortion groups over the course of his one-term presidency, according to an analysis by Restoration of America.

The largest single private recipient was the Massachusetts-based Pathfinder International at $145 million, according to the report. Pathfinder ostensibly promotes “family planning” while “transforming” what is calls “harmful gender norms” and has lobbied against federal rules such as the Hyde Amendment that prevent it from more directly spending taxpayer funds on abortion.

$88 million went to the group Essential Access Health, which openly opposes pro-life laws and has sponsored legislation in California ostensibly to “address inequities in over-the-counter birth control access.” Population Services International got $91 million, Family Health International received $97 million, and Engenderhealth (which began in 1937 as the Sterilization League of New Jersey) got $79 million.

The nation’s largest abortion chain, Planned Parenthood, received a comparatively meager $46 million, although that figure does not include the hundreds of millions the organization receives yearly in the form of federal and state reimbursements for its so-called “health services.”

Of particular note is the $563 million the administration gave to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which supports liberalizing abortion laws and has even defended the “right” to sex-selection abortion and supported China’s draconian one-child policy.

Despite identifying as a Catholic who began his political career as pro-life, Biden campaigned and governed as an absolutist for nationwide, unlimited, taxpayer-subsidized abortion on demand, most significantly by declaring his administration would not enforce a longstanding federal law banning abortion pills from being distributed by mail. Democrats made abortion central to their 2024 election messaging, and many Republicans, including returning President Donald Trump, moderated their abortion stances in response to the perceived politics of the issue.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected Democrats anyway, however, which pro-lifers argue should be taken as a sign that Trump and the GOP should hold firm to pro-life goals.

“The new Republican Congress and President Trump must recognize that overturning Roe v. Wade was not and will never be enough,” Restoration’s Hayden Ludwig said. “Simply returning control of abortion policy to the states doesn’t make the federal government neutral on abortion – not when the United States pours hundreds of millions of dollars out each year to groups that demand an immediate, unlimited right to butcher the unborn in this and every country on earth. Until that money spigot is cut off, the Left is still in the driver’s seat for the entire country – and we’re all culpable for that terrible sin.”

Share











