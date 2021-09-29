Biden: America won’t go back to normal until ‘97-98%’ of population is COVID-vaccinated

The president argued that 'a quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not have a problem.'

WASHINGTON D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden assured reporters that, after nearly two years of job-killing and liberty-squelching lockdowns, restrictions, and mandates, Americans can look forward to a return to normal — but only if nearly 100% of them submit to the COVID jab.

Asked yesterday by journalists when the country might get back to business as usual, Biden suggested that America would be “awful close” to fully reopening if nearly every single American got the jab.

“Well I think… Look. I think we get the vast majority, like what’s going on in some of these industries and some schools – 97, 98%, I think we’re going to be awful close,” the president said.

Biden made the comments while being filmed getting a COVID-19 booster shot at the White House on Monday afternoon. The president did not say whether Americans should expect to be required to top up with booster shots to become or remain “fully vaccinated” in future.

REPORTER: How many Americans need to be vaccinated before getting back to normal? BIDEN: Well, I think, look — I think we get the vast majority. 97, 98 percent. pic.twitter.com/mQ4ekSH5jN — August Takala (@RudyTakala) September 27, 2021

Author and columnist Tim Young derided the president for the sky-high and seemingly arbitrary statistic, arguing that Americans shouldn’t wait to be given permission before they begin living normally again.

“There’s no scientific or statistical basis for this… and [Biden] himself has said otherwise on multiple occasions,” Young said.

“We can be normal now… and most people are living normally already.”

During his comments to reporters, Biden qualified his responses by acknowledging that he’s “not the scientist.”

Still, the president took the opportunity to place blame for the delayed lifting of mandates and restrictions at the feet of unvaccinated Americans, saying, “I think one thing’s for certain: a quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not have a problem.”

It is unclear how Biden arrived at his statistical estimate or what scientific research pointed him to the conclusion that 25% vaccine refusal is an untenable situation which prevents full reopening.

White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci had formerly asserted that 70 to 75% of Americans would need to get the jab to attain herd immunity, in line with other scientists who had put the estimate at 60 to 70%.

In April, Fauci admitted that he had changed his benchmark for the national vaccination rate based upon polling data.

“When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Fauci told the New York Times. “Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 13042 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Biden administration has been heavily focused in recent weeks on promoting a third injection for those who have taken the Pfizer-BioNTech drug, as researchers have admitted that the drugs’ efficacy wears off over time.

The admission has led many to express skepticism about the purported efficacy of the jabs.

The president’s push for widespread COVID-19 boosters was stymied earlier this month when the Food and Drug Administration voted overwhelmingly to hold off on giving the green light to third jabs for most Americans, recommending the boosters only narrowly for older adults, those with underlying conditions, and people who work in environments where there is a high risk of transmission.

The FDA’s decision not to roll out a universal booster scheme came after several high-profile professionals with the FDA announced they were quitting their roles. Some reports have suggested that the resignations came due to pressure from the federal government to approve the booster shots prematurely.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also voted 9-6 against authorizing the third injections for people between the ages of 18-64, including those who work in high-risk environments like hospitals.

Nevertheless, CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky broke with her own agency panel on Thursday and decided to unilaterally approve the boosters for younger adults in high risk environments to align with the FDA’s new EUA criteria.

“The panel on Thursday voted against saying that people can get a booster if they are ages 18 to 64 years and are health-care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus,” NPR reported, adding that “Walensky disagreed and put that recommendation back in, noting that such a move aligns with an FDA booster authorization decision earlier this week.”

As reported by CNBC, Walensky also adopted the panel’s other recommendations, including giving boosters to adults with underlying medical conditions and seniors aged 65 and older.

President Biden received his booster shot just days after the CDC gave its approval. Across the political aisle, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced on Monday that he had gotten his third dose as well.

It remains to be seen whether future jab mandates will include boosters. To date they have been offered on a voluntary basis only.

Earlier this month, Biden announced a series of sweeping COVID-19 jab measures impacting more than 100 million Americans including tens of millions in the private sector.

Crucially, Biden said the federal government will force employers with 100 or more employees to mandate the jabs for their workers.

“Tonight, I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week,” he said in a speech at the White House September 9.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden said. “This is about protecting yourself and those around you.”

Share











