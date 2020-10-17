Biden, Ginsburg used term ‘sexual preference’ — only Barrett was attacked for it

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett was attacked for using the term “sexual preference” instead of “sexual orientation” in the context of homosexual “marriage.” Meanwhile, leading Democrats, including presidential candidate Joe Biden, have used the same terminology without any criticism.

In response to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Barrett had said during this week’s confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, “I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference, and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference. Like racism, I think discrimination is abhorrent.”

A little later during the same hearing, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) attacked Barrett for her comments.

“Not once but twice you used the term ‘sexual preference’ to describe those in the LGBTQ community,” she said. “And let me make clear: ‘sexual preference’ is an offensive and outdated term. It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not. Sexual orientation is a key part of a person’s identity. That sexual orientation is both a normal expression of human sexuality and immutable was a key part of the majority’s opinion in Obergefell, which, by the way, Scalia did not agree with.”

“So if it is your view that sexual orientation is merely a preference, as you noted, then the LGBTQ community should be rightly concerned whether you would uphold their constitutional right to marry,” Hirono added.

Conservative observers were quick to point out that Joe Biden himself has used the term “sexual preference” in the past, even just a few months ago.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Biden said during a virtual roundtable event in May, “I’m going to need you to help this time rebuild the backbone of this country, the middle class, but this time bring everybody along regardless of color, sexual preference, their backgrounds, whether they have any … Just bring everybody along.

The Washington Free Beacon released a video compilation of prominent Democrats using the term.

Two of the Democrats quoted in the video are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, namely Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The video also features several Democratic members of the House of Representatives, as well as the former mayor of Philadelphia, Michael Nutter.

Pro-abortion and pro-homosexuality Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the progressive icon who died in September, had talked about “sexual preference,” as well.

Event the Washington Post — certainly not a conservative newspaper — admitted, “Plenty of figures on the left — including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom Barrett is hoping to replace on the high court — have also used the phrase, which was considered acceptable as recently as a decade or two ago.”

And during a townhall event just this week, Biden commented, “The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, ‘you know, I decided I want to be transgender, that’s what I think I’d like to be, it would make my life a lot easier’ – There should be zero discrimination.”

It is not entirely clear from the wording whether the former vice president was saying that a child makes a decision to claim to be a member of the opposite sex, which would indicate it’s a preference.

His comments could also be interpreted to mean that it’s not a decision, as the child would not decide to make his or her life more difficult by claiming to be a member of the opposite sex.

In any case, Biden “explicitly endorsed sex changes for children as young as eight years old,” as pointed out by Frank Cannon, president of the American Principles Project.

“In Joe Biden’s view, a child too young to go see an Avengers film can decide to have his or her body permanently altered through surgery and chemical injections,” he continued. “Second or third graders are too young to comprehend the basics of human sexuality, let alone make such irreversible decisions. To mutilate children in such a way is a form of child abuse, and Americans, by a huge margin, don’t believe children this young should undergo such procedures.”

In a tweet, the American Principles Project noted that most children by age eight have reached the developmental milestones of being able to tie their shoelaces and draw a diamond shape.

Barrett, meanwhile, simply said she “certainly didn’t mean to use a term that would cause any offense in the LGBT community.”