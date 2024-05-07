Biden gives Medal of Freedom to Pelosi, Gore, Kerry, pro-LGBT priest, Matthew Shepard’s mother

Without any serious guidelines, presidents are free to use the Medal of Freedom to reward political allies and promote ideological causes.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 19 individuals Friday, including prominent far-left Democrats Al Gore, John Kerry, and Nancy Pelosi, as well as pro-LGBT Jesuit priest Greg Boyle.

“These 19 Americans built teams, coalitions, movements, organizations, and businesses that shaped America for the better. They are the pinnacle of leadership in their fields. They consistently demonstrated over their careers the power of community, hard work, and service,” the White House declared in a press release.

The full list of recipients is former New York City Democrat Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Fr. Boyle of the Homeboy Industries gang rehabilitation program, former Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn, former Republican U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole, left-wing TV journalist Phil Donahue, World War II veteran Medgar Evers (deceased), former Vice President and 2000 Democrat presidential nominee Gore, civil rights activist Clarence Jones, 2004 Democrat presidential nominee and current U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry, former Democrat U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg (deceased), Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, educator and “Juneteenth” activist Opal Lee, former astronaut and NASA Johnson Space Center director Ellen Ochoa, former Democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi, astronomer James Rigby from Biden’s home state of Delaware, United Farm Workers president Teresa Romero, Matthew Shepard Foundation co-founder Judy Shepard, Olympic gold medalist James Thorpe (deceased), and actress Michelle Yeoh.

The list contains a handful of figures celebrated for nonpartisan achievements and contributions to society but is heavily weighted in favor of prominent Democrat officeholders, left-wing activists, and racial “identity” representatives.

Of particular note are Gore and Kerry, whose careers after their failed presidential runs have largely consisted of advocating extreme economic regulations and curtailments of individual freedom in the name of combatting climate change; Shepard, whose son Matthew has long been hailed as a martyr for the LGBT cause despite evidence indicating his 1998 beating and murder were actually unrelated to his homosexuality; and Boyle, who has described Catholic teaching on same-sex “marriage” as “demonizing” and the church’s opposition to female ordination as “shameful’ and “nonsense.”

Biden hailed Gore, Kerry, and Bloomberg for their work on climate change, which he called “a cause bigger than ourselves” among the “toughest challenges” facing America.

“Judy Shepard took a mother’s most profound pain and turned her son’s memory into a movement. Matthew Shepard’s brutal death 25 years ago shocked the conscience of our nation and galvanized millions of Americans to stand against anti-LGBTQI+ hate,” the president said. “Together, with her husband, Dennis, their courageous advocacy has since driven tremendous progress in our laws and culture, giving young people and their families strength and hope for the future. The Shepard family’s compassion reflects the best of America, where everyone is equally deserving of dignity and respect.”

As for Boyle, Biden specifically mentioned his work with Homeboy Industries, calling the pro-LGBT priest a “testament to the power of God’s healing love and America’s enduring grace.”

First created by President Harry Truman in 1945 and given its current name by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is a way for the President of the United States to recognize “any person who has made an especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” As there are no real limits on presidents’ discretion to choose recipients, it is often used to reward and promote an officeholder’s political allies or ideological causes.

Former President Donald Trump is currently leading Biden for the November election by a 312-225 Electoral College vote, according to polling aggregator Race to the WH, with third party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. so far appearing to draw roughly the same number of votes from both main candidates.

Voters also say that convictions in Trump’s various ongoing legal battles would make them less likely to support him. But serious concern among Democrats over Biden’s age and mental health, along with deep dissatisfaction with his job performance, give the current president comparable electoral challenges.

