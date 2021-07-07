Biden: Government agents will go ‘door to door’ to get ‘remaining’ Americans vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – White House officials announced yesterday that the federal government will be “knocking on doors” in order to push more people to accept the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door – literally knocking on doors – to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” said President Joe Biden.

BIDEN: "We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors" to get people vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oJ2lG9bqaw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2021

The president attempted to shame those who have declined to take a vaccine which is not fully tested and which has increasingly been shown to produce disastrous health side effects for some, including death.

Because “millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected,” Biden claimed that “their communities are at risk. Their friends are at risk. The people they care about are at risk.”

Biden also targeted unvaccinated young people “who may have thought that they didn’t have to be vaccinated, didn’t have to worry about it, didn’t have to do anything about it up to now.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that a top priority for the administration is “targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

It’s unclear whether the government door-knocking initiative will merely target communities with low vaccination rates, or consist of government workers only going to the houses of the unvaccinated.

Announcement of the door-to-door plan immediately sparked an enormous backlash on social media, with many critics comparing the new White House initiative to Gestapo-style tactics.

“That’s Nazi Germany,” declared Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow, in an online discussion with Steve Bannon, War Room host and former advisor to President Donald Trump. “That’s the most disgusting thing I think I’ve ever heard.”

“This is communism,” he added.

Mike Lindell says that the Biden administration going door to door for vaccination is Nazi Germany. He says this is one more example that this is communism. pic.twitter.com/KhSaffzNKv — PatriotTakes ���� (@patriottakes) July 6, 2021

“Sending Joe Biden’s Gestapo door-to-door to check up on non-vaccinated Americans is really a recipe for disaster,” tweeted Lavern Spicer, a Republican candidate for Congress in Florida.

Sending Joe Biden’s Gestapo door-to-door to check up on non-vaccinated Americans is really a recipe for disaster. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 6, 2021

“Now we're gonna go door-to-door to check your papers,” quipped conservative author and activist Steve Deace.

Everything costs more. Everything is racist. And now we're gonna go door-to-door to check your papers. If Democrats were purposefully trying to get annihilated in next year's midterms, what would they be doing differently? — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 6, 2021

So the left wants less policing because they argue it makes minority communities feel less safe, but they're cool with government vans stopping by the neighborhood to offer free vaccines door-to-door... — Chad Felix Greene ���� (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2021

Others taking to Twitter focused on how the White House initiative was misguided and would perhaps violate the confidentiality of patient records.

“Vaccine education and conversation should be between a doctor and patient, not by a grassroot government door knocker,” said, Nicole Saphier, MD, a New York physician and author.

Vaccine education and conversation should be between a doctor and patient, not by a grassroot government door knocker. https://t.co/sowzjO70iu — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 6, 2021

It's NONE of the governments business knowing who has or hasn't been vaccinated. https://t.co/XgjYggRUFh — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 6, 2021

Others made known their outright rejection of the Biden’s door-to-door plan.

“Not on my watch!” proclaimed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Not on my watch! https://t.co/wGaSZeLWiq — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 6, 2021

“I won’t buy a magazine subscription door to door,” tweeted retired Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff. “What makes you think I’d take a free poison into my body?”

I won’t buy a magazine subscription door to door. What makes you think I’d take a free poison into my body. https://t.co/JTyda1nMXb — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 6, 2021

Now the Biden overlords are going door to door pushing vaccines—



Pres Reagan was right



"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are:



I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help”

—Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/htECxIexbK — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) July 6, 2021

Psaki also described four other efforts meant to get people to take the COVID-19 shot:

“A renewed emphasis on getting the vaccines to more primary care doctors and physicians — something that we’ve seen as a very successful tactic with reaching groups with lower vaccination rates in the past few months.”

“Stepped-up efforts to get vaccines to pediatricians and other providers who serve younger people so that adolescents aged 12 to 18 can get vaccinated as they go for back-to-school checkups or get ready for fall sports.”

“Continue expanding efforts to make the vaccine accessible for workers. Access is an area where we’ve seen as a challenge and one where, as we’ve worked to address it, we’ve seen increasing rates. So that includes setting up vaccination clinics at workplaces and PTO or time — leave that employees can take off to get vaccinated.”

“And finally: expanding our mobile clinic efforts, meeting people where they are, and making sure we’re taking the vaccine to communities.”

State governments, meanwhile, have undertaken a number of initiatives to encourage vaccine uptake, such as free lottery tickets, the chance for 12- to 17-year-olds to win full scholarships to state universities (Ohio), and a $100 savings bond for vaccine recipients aged 16 to 25 (West Virginia).

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

