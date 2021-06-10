Biden has violated fundamental Catholic teaching at least 32 times, report to bishops says

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A new report by the Catholic League has identified at least 32 times that Joe Biden has violated fundamental Catholic moral teaching since being inaugurated.

The report, which was sent to the U.S. bishops, “outlines many instances where [Biden’s] decision-making on important moral issues is at variance with established Catholic teachings,” Catholic League president Bill Donohue said on Monday. “It has been sent to all the bishops in the United States,” Donohue said.

Rejection of Church teaching on matters of prudential judgement is not considered in the report, but rather “non-negotiable principles of Catholic belief on vital issues such as human life, religious liberty, and the complementarity of men and women,” Thomas D. Williams, PhD, noted.

The Biden administration’s decisions flagged by the Catholic League constitute some of the grossest attacks on life, family, and religious freedoms in American history. Around one third of them were enacted within ten days of Biden taking office.

Those initial actions include executive orders reopening the military to transgender individuals, institutionalizing transgenderism in children’s schools and sports, and requiring federal agencies to treat sexual orientation and “gender identity” as “protected classes.” A statement by the White House two days after the inauguration celebrated Roe v. Wade as a “foundational precedent” and described support for the ruling as a litmus test for judicial nominees.

Four violations of core Catholic teaching highlighted in the Catholic League report took place on the same day, January 28, on which Biden revoked a ban on taxpayer funds for overseas abortions, moved to reinstate funding to Planned Parenthood and the pro-abortion U.N. Population Fund, and doubled down on foreign aid spending to promote “abortion rights.”

The following month, the White House released a “Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Persons Around the World.”

The memo “will limit the ability of faith-based organizations to assist in foreign aid,” the Catholic League said.

Also in February, Biden nominated Richard Levine – a gender-confused man who goes by the name of “Rachel” and who supports “sex-changes” for minors – for Assistant Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Levine has since been confirmed by the Senate, as has Biden’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, a defender of the illegal practice of partial-birth abortion.

Joe Biden, America’s self-styled “second Catholic president,” also stepped up radical attacks on religious liberty and longstanding abortion regulations through March and April.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that Biden signed into law in March lacks key Hyde Amendment protections, unlike all previous COVID-19 relief packages, and allows

nearly $500 billion of taxpayer funding for abortion. The multi-trillion dollar federal budget proposed by the White House last month contains no Hyde Amendment language either – a first in nearly 30 years.

Two weeks after the White House approved ARPA, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Biden appointee Janet Woodcock, announced that it would lift restrictions on abortion pills sent by mail. That same week, the HHS moved to mandate abortion referrals for groups participating in Title X, the federal family planning program, and rescinded restrictions on experimentation on aborted babies’ bodies.

The Catholic League report also noted multiple times that Biden’s HHS has sued to force doctors to perform transgender surgeries.

Along with ARPA, other federal legislation endorsed by the Biden administration that the Catholic League said break with Catholic teaching include: The Equality Act, The For the People Act (H.R. 1), and The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA), in addition to a House resolution supporting The Equal Rights Amendment.

The group’s report to the U.S. bishops comes days before they are scheduled to meet virtually and vote on whether to draft a document on the reception of the Eucharist by so-called “Catholics” who promote abortion. The motion has moved forward with the backing of more than one dozen bishops, though notable liberal prelates, like Cardinals Wilton Gregory, Joseph Tobin, and Blase Cupich, have attempted to derail it.