Biden HHS pick Becerra refuses to answer more questions about abortion

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Senate confirmation hearings continued Wednesday for President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

As attorney general of the Golden State, Becerra was responsible for enforcing draconian restrictions on religious assembly in the name of containing COVID-19, and joined other Democrat officials across the country in using the pandemic as a justification to demand abortion pills be approved for unsupervised home use.

Becerra has also shown a marked hostility to Americans who follow Judeo-Christian teaching on matters such as abortion and homosexuality, from forcing churches to subsidize elective abortions in health insurance, to forcing pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise abortion resources, to refusing to fund state employees’ travel to South Carolina in protest of its law protecting adoption agencies that insist on giving children both a mother and a father.

Those positions were the focus of questioning by several Republican lawmakers Tuesday, and continued Wednesday.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Becerra refused to tell Sen. Steve Daines of Montana if there were any abortion restrictions he would support, claiming only that he “will make sure I am respecting the law on those issues.” He also refused to say whether babies aborted in the second trimester should receive pain medication beforehand, calling it a “very technical question.”

Today, I asked @HHSGov nominee Xavier Becerra if he supported any kind of restriction on abortion, including restrictions on the lethal discrimination of babies with Down syndrome or partial-birth abortion.



He refused to answer. pic.twitter.com/vwgZIqe37t — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 24, 2021

Sen. @ChuckGrassley: Surgeons routinely administer anesthesia when operating on a child in 2nd trimester. Should a child being killed by abortion in 2nd trimester also receive pain meds?



Becerra: That's a very technical question



No it's not. Answer the question.#StopBecerra pic.twitter.com/1HjDGNog2t — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) February 24, 2021

Becerra also denied having ever “sued any nuns,” insisting his lawsuits in California have always been directed at federal agencies rather than “any affiliation of nuns.”

Becerra: "By the way, I have never sued any nuns." pic.twitter.com/qYyhg1osvG — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 24, 2021

The claim is a technical distinction at best, as the express purpose of those lawsuits was to legally coerce the the Little Sisters of the Poor (and other religious entities) into subsidizing abortifacient drugs against their will.

Nevertheless, Becerra’s views align closely with those of Biden himself, who has been falsely described as a “devout” Catholic and “moderate” Democrat despite supporting effectively-unlimited abortion at taxpayer expense and comprehensive recognition and accommodation of homosexuality and gender fluidity at the expense of religious or conscience rights.

“Mr. Becerra’s confirmation would be divisive and a step in the wrong direction. We understand that the president needs to assemble a cabinet; however, Mr. Becerra has proven himself to be an enemy of the health of women and the unborn,” read a letter backed by more than 60 pro-life groups to the top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Finance and Health Committees. “He cannot be entrusted with our national health programs and policies and is not qualified to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services.”