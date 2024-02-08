Biden HHS’ only ‘evidence’ defending transgender surgeries is a two-page brochure: report

‘This is the opposite of science and evidence-based policymaking,’ government watchdog Protect the Public Trust said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A two-page brochure with just nine sources apparently constitutes the sole evidence used by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to justify its support for gender-confused minors undergoing permanent, body-altering surgeries and chemical injections.

Government watchdog Protect the Public Trust filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for “records of scientific evidence, studies, and/or data to support the Assistant Secretary’s claim that ‘gender-affirming care is medically necessary, safe, and effective for trans and non-binary youth [sic]'” and “records of surveys of medical professionals regarding the value and importance of ‘gender-affirming care’ for minor children,” according to documents provided to The Daily Wire.

The “Assistant Secretary” referenced is HHS Assistant Secretary Richard Levine, who now goes by “Rachel” and calls himself a woman. He has been outspoken that gender-confused minors should be able to make life-altering decisions to get injected with drugs and have healthy, functioning organs removed.

HHS, in response, provided a document titled “Gender-Affirming Care and Young People” that cites a study from the Trevor Project, an LGBT pressure group, that claims chemical and surgical interventions reduce risk of suicide for LGBT-identifying youth, which is scientifically baseless.

However, a separate study cited by the document found that among teens who received so-called “gender-affirming hormone therapy” more than half (51.1%) still considered suicide.

Protect the Public Trust has asked for the HHS inspector general to investigate.

“This suggests that Assistant Secretary Levine has constantly, continually, ‘everywhere I go,’ made unequivocal statements regarding the medical necessity, safety, and effectiveness of [transgender interventions] based entirely upon a single two-page document,” the group wrote in a letter.

“When asked for ‘records of scientific evidence, studies, and/or data’ and for ‘records of surveys of medical professionals’ to support these claims, HHS was able to provide only a single information sheet – essentially a piece of marketing material with cherry-picked data and agenda-driven assertions,” the complaint, shared with The Daily Wire, reportedly stated. “This is the opposite of science and evidence-based policymaking and flies in the face of the agency’s pledge of ‘adherence to professional practices, ethical behavior, and the principles of honesty and objectivity when conducting, managing, using the results of, and communicating about science and scientific activities.’”

Director Michael Chamberlain noted in comments to The Daily Wire that European countries “are actively withdrawing their support for these therapies [sic]. Even in the face of this, the Assistant Secretary accuses skeptics of ideological motives.”

European health agencies and medical experts, as extensively documented by LifeSiteNews, have worked to make it harder for gender-confused minors to permanently alter their bodies.

“Increased knowledge is needed, among other things, about the effects of the [transgender hormones] on gender dysphoria and the mental health and quality of life of minors, in both the short and long term,” Dr. Thomas Linden with the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare stated in 2022. The health board “released guidance in February 2022 that officially recommended against puberty blockers for children. The guidance reversed its previous position in 2015 in favor of the chemical mutilation of kids,” as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

The British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence conducted two meta-analyses in 2021 on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and, in both cases, questioned the research design and validity of the studies.

The French Academy of Medicine stated in 2022, warning against pediatric puberty blockers: “Great medical caution must be taken in children and adolescents, given the vulnerability, particularly psychological, of this population and the many undesirable effects, and even serious complications, that some of the available therapies can cause.”

Transgender drugs challenged by medical experts

The brochure also makes the claim that puberty blockers are “reversible,” which is not true. Speakers at the 2022 conference of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), a radical transgender activist group, admitted as much.

“There’s challenges with puberty suppression that we have to acknowledge and that’s why it’s ‘reversible asterisks,’” Dr. Scott Leibowitz said. “One cannot be on puberty suppression endlessly. You get to a place where physiologically we need hormones.” Leibowitz helped develop WPATH “standards of care.”

It is a moral truth and a biological fact that it is not possible to change someone’s sex.

Other credentialed medical experts have raised concerns about the long-term effects of drugs given to gender-confused minors.

Endocrinologist Dr. Michael Laidlaw, for example, wrote an extensive review looking into the effects of transgender drugs. He noted that stopping the normal puberty development of girls can cause problems later in life if they want to have kids. This is because the drugs can freeze pelvic development, which will not necessarily just catch up if they get off the drugs.

He explained:

When puberty blockers are used on a young girl, along with the drop in bone density relative to her peers, her pelvis will be “frozen” in a childlike configuration. It is not known if stopping puberty blockers by a certain age might still allow a window of opportunity for the female pelvis to reach optimal configuration for birth. A pelvis that is not optimally configured for birth could put mother and baby at increased risk for obstructed labor. Obstructed labor is a condition in which the baby does not leave the pelvis during childbirth due to being physically blocked, even if the uterus is contracting normally. Complications include the baby not getting enough oxygen, which may result in death. For the mother, risks include infection, postpartum bleeding, uterine rupture, and obstetrical fistula.

That is just one potential downside of the drugs, as Laidlaw reviewed in his 2020 article.

Surgeries are also not reversible, which the HHS acknowledges. For example, Chloe Cole, a “detransitioner” who once had a double mastectomy to look like a man, will never be able to breastfeed children in the future after having her breasts removed at the age of 15.

Levine himself acknowledged the potential regrets that gender-confused minors will have. In 2019, while still working for the state of Pennsylvania, Levine made comments about how he was glad he had children before taking drugs and surgeries to present himself as a woman. “I have no regrets, because if I had ‘transitioned’ when I was young then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children,” he said.

