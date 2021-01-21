Biden imposes masking on federal property, is spotted maskless hours later

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Shortly after being sworn in as president, Joe Biden followed through on his promise to initiate a “100-day masking challenge” by signing an executive order mandating masks on all federal properties.

The order, titled, “Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing,” asserts the intention of the initiative is “to halt the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by relying on the best available data and science-based public health measures,” which include “wearing masks when around others, physical distancing, and other related precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Thus, it requires that “on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines.”

Though a president does not have the authority to impose mask mandates on cities, counties or states, this order does apply to post offices, Veterans Affairs facilities and national parks.

According to USA Today, Biden also “promised a mask mandate on flights, trains and buses for months, and he plans to make it a reality on Thursday.”

The mandate is issued amid a background of significant scientific data which contradicts its fundamental premise that masks provide a noteworthy benefit in preventing viral transmission.

Last November, a major study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine found no statistically significant difference in COVID-19 cases between mask-wearers and non-mask-wearers.

Last June, CDC guidelines actually insisted, “DO NOT use facemasks. CDC does not recommend the use of facemasks for the general U.S. public to prevent the spread of 2019 nCoV.” This was the clear, general consensus of health officials including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Indeed, in a June document recommending the use of masks, the WHO conceded, “At present, there is no direct evidence … on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.” As Peter Hitchens reports, the WHO was going to advise against the wearing of masks for the general public, but they adjusted their policy “due to political lobbying.”

Further reasons to doubt the effectiveness of masks include the CDC’s September acknowledgement that masks cannot be counted on to keep out the coronavirus when spending 15 minutes or longer within six feet of someone, or a May 2020 study published by CDC’s peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases which “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”

Just hours after signing his executive order, the newly inaugurated president was spotted maskless on federal property, apparently falling short on his own “challenge.” It remains unclear why the new president needs to wear a mask at all after reportedly receiving both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Simone Gold of American Frontline Doctors was very clear on this question last October. At the organization’s second summit, she affirmed, “The facts are not in dispute: masks are completely irrelevant to blocking the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Those who study this issue, she said, would “discover that prior to masks becoming political in March 2020, there was never even an attempt at a pretense that masks, let alone bandanas, stop a virus. It’s a complete fabrication. A virus is 1/1000 the size of a hair.”

Gold then cited the New England Journal of Medicine which acknowledged that “masks serve symbolic roles” and are thus merely “lucky charms that may help increase” a person’s “perceived sense of safety.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), an opthalmologist who himself tested positive for COVID-19 in March, warned in December, “If [Dr. Anthony] Fauci has his way, you’ll never give up on the mask … It’s all about submission. They want you to submit to their will, whether there’s any [valid] science” or not.