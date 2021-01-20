Biden inauguration funneled money to Planned Parenthood via ‘Field of Flags’ sponsorships

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) has listed Planned Parenthood and LGBT organizations as the beneficiaries of any donations made for the flags which took the place of spectators on the National Mall, as Biden marks his first day in office by emphasizing his links to abortion and LGBT ideology.

As Washington, D.C., has been turned into what is essentially a military zone for the presidential inauguration, spectators have been barred from gathering on the National Mall as during normal times, and in their place the Inaugural Committee placed a “field of flags.”

The field of flags is made up of “approximately 191,500 U.S. flags of varying sizes” and “56 pillars of light.” They make up part of the PIC’s inaugural theme, which is “America United.”

The purpose of the flags is, according to the Biden team, to “represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC, and reflect PIC’s commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home.” Americans are encouraged by the PIC to become a “symbolic sponsor of the Field of Flags in exchange for a donation to PIC’s partners in service.”

However, donations to the 96 recipients, or “partners in service,” are funneled to a number of organizations promoting pro-abortion and LGBT policies, including abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

Some of the groups mentioned include: Stonewall Community Development Corporation; Rainbow Family 808 Com Inc; Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund; National Center for Lesbian Rights; The Trevor Project; Wanda Alston Foundation; Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center; Howard Brown Health Center; Henderson Equality Center; Planned Parenthood Federation of America; LGBT Center of Greater Reading; Equality Maine Foundation; GLAAD.

Below the rules for contributions to the field of flags is an explanation informing donors that by giving money, they will be automatically entered into Planned Parenthood’s email list: “You’ll receive emails from Planned Parenthood organizations.”

Planned Parenthood issued a press release shortly after the 2020 presidential elections, expressing great excitement at the prospect of a Biden-Harris administration: “We can’t contain our excitement (and relief) that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election. Here’s to a new beginning!”

“Planned Parenthood has champions in the White House again,” the abortion organization wrote. “Our country’s leaders once again understand that abortion is health care.”

Biden, a professed “Catholic” who even attended Mass this morning, has been very open about his strong support for abortion as well as LGBT ideology. He has also called abortion an “essential health service” and wishes to enshrine abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy into federal law.

Biden advocates a number of policies which would promote LGBT ideology in everyday life in America, as well as across the world.