Biden calls on businesses to implement their own vax mandates following Supreme Court defeat

WASHINGTON D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — SCOTUS has spoken on the COVID jab mandates, but the White House doesn’t want to listen.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Biden intends to continue to urge businesses to mandate jabs for their employees in spite of yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down his “vaccine” mandates.

“President Biden — and you’ll see this in his statement — will be calling on and will continue to call on businesses to immediately join those who have already stepped up, including one third of Fortune 100 companies, to institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities,” Psaki said during a press briefing yesterday.

While noting that “the Supreme Court’s decision on the OSHA mandate essentially means …it is up to individual employers to determine whether” COVID shots will be required, she pointed to what she considered to be “good signs” remaining “even in spite of the ruling.”

Psaki said that “according to a Navigator poll,” 57 percent of Americans “support vaccine requirements,” and that a Willis Towers Watson’s report indicates that “57 percent of respondents have or will require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In her “quick reaction” to the Supreme Court ruling, Psaki also made sure to highlight the “good news” that SCOTUS upheld requirements for an estimated 17 million healthcare workers to receive a COVID jab.

When asked if the Biden administration is “accepting what the Supreme Court decided,” Psaki replied, “Any legal action, I’d obviously defer to the Department of Justice.” She added that they are “encouraging private sector companies” to “take steps that have effectively worked around the country.”

Psaki expressed the Biden administration’s intention to “continue to work with employers across the country and continue to convey very clearly what the benefit of vaccine or testing requirements would be on workplaces.”

When asked if there should be an expectation that the Biden administration would “try to issue a more targeted mandate following the Supreme Court ruling,” Psaki replied, “I don’t have any additional predictions of next steps here.”

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 yesterday against the OSHA vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees, arguing that “Permitting OSHA to regulate the hazards of daily life—simply because most Americans have jobs and face those same risks while on the clock—would significantly expand OSHA’s regulatory authority without clear congressional authorization.”

A Gallup poll found that 36 percent of workers reported that their employer mandated vaccination as a condition of employment as of October 2021, with the number remaining “level” as of December.

Research from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that 51 percent of employers under Biden’s vaccine mandate were “waiting to see” how the issue would legally “unfold” before deciding whether or not to enforce jab mandates. 75 percent of respondents said they were not likely to require vaccines or testing if the mandate was “permanently struck down by the courts.”

Littler Mendelson, an employment and labor law firm, has compiled a breakdown of vaccine requirements imposed by industry, both federally and by individual states.

No vaccines halt transmission of or infection with COVID-19, and recent studies have shown that “fully vaccinated” people have higher rates of infection than the unvaccinated. COVID-19 is a treatable illness for the vast majority of people who contract it, especially when combatted with certain early treatment protocols.

