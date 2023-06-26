Biden issues executive order promoting contraception in response to Dobbs anniversary

(LifeSiteNews) — As pro-lifers across the country celebrated the first anniversary of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, America’s outspokenly pro-abortion commander-in-chief issued an executive order to promote contraception while murdering the unborn becomes more restricted.

On Friday, the White House released an executive order from President Joe Biden “on strengthening access to affordable, high-quality contraception and family planning services.” The order came one day before the first anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which declared that the Constitution includes no “right” to abortion and returned legislation on the issue to individual states.

“Women should have access to the healthcare they need, including contraception and family planning services,” the order reads. “Access to contraception is essential to ensuring that all people have control over personal decisions about their own health, lives and families.”

A year after issuing another order to promote chemical abortion in a post-Roe world, Biden reiterated that “the policy of my Administration [is] to support access to reproductive healthcare services [sic].” He further urged the secretaries of Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to “consider issuing guidance…to further improve Americans’ ability to access contraception, without out-of-pocket expenses, under the Affordable Care Act.”

Specific proposals recommended for adoption by federal agencies include ensuring that private insurance companies provide complete coverage of all contraceptives approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including so-called emergency contraception, which acts as an abortifacient; “promote increased access to affordable over-the-counter contraception”; and “improve” Medicaid programs to guarantee “access” to the drugs.

Additionally, federal agencies are encouraged to “educate Federal program participants and beneficiaries on how to access affordable, high-quality [sic] contraception, including through public awareness initiatives that provide timely and accurate information about such access.”

The secretary of Education is specifically referenced with the request to “convene institutions of higher education to share best practices for making affordable, high-quality contraception available, as well as ways to raise awareness of options for accessing contraception.”

Since abortions have been severely restricted in states across the country, the Biden administration has shamelessly promoted birth control and the abortion pill in response, from proposals to force contraception coverage for insurance holders to urging federal leaders to provide mifepristone on demand.

Every effort to promote these means of preventing or ending a child’s life is accompanied by vague arguments that contraception and the abortion pill are “safe” for women and “necessary” for them to attain physical and mental health, both points which have been proven false. In 2018, women from around the world revealed the risks of the birth control pill by sharing testimonies filled with mental health issues, muscle pain, seizures, and embolisms due to the drugs.

Hormonal contraception has also resulted in significant bone loss in those who take the pills as teenagers. Doctors also warned of an increased risk of blood clots in women who tested positive for COVID-19 while taking birth control. More recently, a comprehensive study found that hormonal contraception is also linked to a higher risk of breast cancer.

Similarly, the abortion pill has been falsely advertised by the Biden administration as “safe” for women when it poses serious mental and physical threats to those who take it. Mifepristone, when taken with misoprostol as an abortifacient, has been proven to cause serious adverse reactions, including life-threatening hemorrhaging and sepsis. Limited regulations on the drugs have also seen an increase in emergency room visits after taking the pill.

Despite evidence of the drugs’ danger, the FDA has continued to relax restrictions, allowing the deadly pills to be dispensed at retail pharmacies with little to no medical supervision. This effort has been met with backlash from pro-lifers across the nation, including a joint letter from 22 state attorneys general who petitioned the Biden administration to revoke the latest mifepristone guidelines.

