Biden climate czar John Kerry demands global ban on coal plants at UN COP28 conference

‘I find myself getting more and more militant,’ former Obama Secretary of State John Kerry said about climate restrictions.

DUBAI (LifeSiteNews) — “There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,” Biden administration Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry declared over the weekend. He made the pronouncement at the United Nations “Conference of the Parties” event, also known as COP28 UAE, since it is held in the United Arab Emirates.

“The reality is that it’s killing people around the planet,” Kerry claimed. “Eight million people a year of bad air quality … not bad air quality, methane. And coal pollution,” Kerry said, before talking about a study from Harvard University about deaths allegedly attributable to coal.

“The reality is that we’re not doing it,” Kerry, a former secretary of state under President Barack Obama, said on Sunday during the “Health Day Opening Session” about “Unpacking Political and Finance Commitments.”

“I find myself getting more and more militant, because I do not understand how adults who are in position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis,” he said.

Kerry’s family previously owned a private jet that it had used to make 48 trips in the first 18 months of the Biden presidency. The plane reportedly emitted “an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons, of carbon” during that time period, according to Fox News.

COP 28 UAE’s social media promoted the clip.

Kerry claimed that coal “doubles the number of deaths over the other sources of air-carried pollution.”

However, that study’s own data show that “particulate matter” has been steadily decreasing in the past 20 years and that “annual excess deaths” allegedly attributable to the coal pollution are nearing zero. It would therefore be incorrect to believe that more coal plants would lead to more deaths.

Kerry is known for making false predictions and spreading misinformation about the climate.

READ: UN wants to ‘massively ramp up’ efforts against climate ‘misinformation’: spokeswoman

John Kerry at #COP28UAE: 'There shouldn't be any more coal fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world.' pic.twitter.com/1In1njtUZq — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) December 4, 2023

As part of Kerry’s goal of eradicating the use of reliable and inexpensive coal power, the United States signed onto the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA). “By joining the PPCA, the US has committed to a moratorium on new unabated coal plants and to phasing out existing unabated coal power generation,” the group explains.

Kerry’s daughter, Dr. Vanessa Kerry, is the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “Director-General Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health.”

In a news release announcing her appointment in June, she stated that the so-called “climate crisis” “poses a fundamental threat to global health, and urgent action is needed to mitigate and adapt against this complex challenge.”

READ: Nobel Prize winner denounces alarmist climate predictions: ‘I don’t believe there is a climate crisis’

Her father repeated her same warning at the COP28 meeting.

“The reality is the climate crisis and health crisis are one in the same,” Kerry said. “Totally connected, totally converging at this moment in time.”

Kerry regularly uses his role, which does not require Senate confirmation, to fly to globalist meetings and promote drastic government interventions to reduce oil, gas, and coal.

“When you stop and think about it, it’s pretty extraordinary that we select group of human beings, because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives, are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet,” Kerry said in January at the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

He said that corporations should be pushed to get involved, possibly in reference to the woke “Environmental, Social, and Governance standards” adopted by massive investment companies such as BlackRock and Vanguard.

“We have to find a way to to get really serious about bringing the corporate world on board around the world,” Kerry said at the time.

READ: UN chief demands $100 billion, end of coal to fight ‘climate chaos’

Kerry, under President Obama, was on the team that negotiated the Paris Accords, which demanded that successful, wealthy countries drastically cut back emissions. It was never voted on in the U.S. Senate as an official treaty. President Donald Trump pulled the country out of the accords, but the U.S. has rejoined the agreement under the Biden administration.

“A global transition away from oil, gas, and coal would not only harm U.S. economic development but also afflict harm on the poorest nations,” according to Alex Epstein, an energy policy commentator. “Fossil fuels are so uniquely good at providing low-cost, reliable energy for developing nations that even nations with little/no fossil fuel resources have used fossil fuels to develop and prosper. E.g. South Korea (83% FF), Japan (85% FF), Singapore (99% FF),” Epstein wrote recently on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Every prosperous country has developed using fossil fuels. No poor country has been able to develop to the point of prosperity without massive FF use. The reason is that development requires energy, and FFs are a uniquely cost-effective, including scalable, source of energy. — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) November 29, 2023

“Every prosperous country has developed using fossil fuels,” he wrote. “No poor country has been able to develop to the point of prosperity without massive FF use. The reason is that development requires energy, and FFs are a uniquely cost-effective, including scalable, source of energy.”

Share











