Biden ‘jokes’ he’ll fake a disease and resign if he disagrees with Kamala too much

December 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President Joe Biden raised eyebrows in an interview Friday with a joke about resigning the presidency early, which struck a nerve with some viewers in light of persistent questions about the 78-year-old’s fitness for public office.

Biden assured CNN’s Jake Tapper that he and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris “are simpatico on, our philosophy of government and sympatico on how we want to approach these issues that we're facing,” and that any disagreements between the two would be resolved in private conversation.

Then Biden quipped, “like I told Barack [Obama], if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

While the unusual joke would go largely ignored coming from most politicians, in Biden’s case it seemingly alludes to ongoing concerns about his mental acuity, based on the increasing frequency of confused and incoherent statements from him this election season, along with a campaign schedule unusually light on public appearances and marked by frequent “lids” on his work day as early as noon.

In February, Biden pledged to only serve one term “if anything changed in my health, making it incapable for me to fully exert all the energy and mental acuity that was needed to be done.”

The November presidential election has been called for Biden, though President Donald Trump has yet to concede, and is currently pursuing lawsuits contesting the results in several states based on reports of vote fraud and questions over the acceptance and verification of mail-in ballots.

