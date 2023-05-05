Biden Justice Department ‘paying off’ transgender inmates who sue for transitions: report

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland is “paying people off” to keep quiet about the impregnation of female inmates by “transgender women” (men) in federal prisons, according to a new investigation by conservative undercover journalist James O’Keefe.

According to the latest video from O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), which O’Keefe launched shortly after his ouster from Project Veritas, male inmates who claim to be women are being housed in the same cells as actual women at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW), including inmates who do not actually suffer from gender confusion but are merely claiming trans status in order to gain easy access to women.

Our latest story into DOJ shows men pretending to be women in order to get into female prisons and rape/impregnate DOJ told OMG;

“Garland rolls over… pays people off” I go to women’s prison near Tocoma, WA to ambush some of the prison officials… pic.twitter.com/06JIFcwgOl — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 3, 2023

Male and female prisoners “both play the victim card” to obtain gender “reassignment” surgeries at taxpayer expense, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons psychologist Dr. Linda Noelle.

“And then they go through [the far-left American Civil Liberties Union], and then the ACLU sues the DOJ” when demands for subsidized transition procedures are initially rejected, Noelle told O’Keefe. “And the DOJ, unfortunately, under Merrick Garland, it rolls over. It doesn’t go through the courts, so they just pay people off.”

O’Keefe’s investigation turned up a WCCW whistleblower who alleges that Brooke Sonia, a male inmate whose convicted offenses include rape, arrived at WCCW after filing a federal lawsuit to be transferred there from a men’s facility in New Hampshire, but once there did not pursue a “transition” and instead set to work attempting to impregnate a female inmate as part of a scheme to generate another lawsuit in which both inmates could make money via the woman claiming she was victimized by the prison’s policies.

The report is a follow-up from another report OMG released last month on the subject, which featured interviews with two WCCW inmates alleging that men could be immediately transferred to the facility by simply declaring they “identify” as women, and then be favored over the actual women, who face “ridicule” and “punishment” for challenging the pro-LGBT policies.

Last August, a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals sided 2-1 with Kesha Williams, a gender-confused man who sued the sheriff of Fairfax County, Virginia over being incarcerated with other males, determining that the federal Americans with Disabilities Act should be interpreted to accommodate gender dysphoria.

While the ruling is only directly binding on a few states, observers expect it to be cited in arguments against the country against state efforts to prevent minors from being surgically or chemically transitioned under the guise of “medical care,” as well as public accommodations such as restrooms and lockers, forced recognition of “gender identity” in the workplace, mandatory coverage of transition-related treatments in private insurance plans, and the indulgence of transgender claims in prison policy.

In recent years, there has been growing concern around the world over placing men who claim to be women in female prison populations, which has proven to be a means of both securing lighter treatment during incarceration and gaining easy access to women to prey upon.

