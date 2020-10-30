Biden laptop story is no ‘Russian disinformation,’ retired general says

October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The narrative that Hunter Biden’s laptop is mere “Russian disinformation” could not be further from the truth, according to a retired general who knows the owner of the computer repair shop that turned in the laptop.

Earlier this month, the New York Post released the first in a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, that was delivered to a Delaware computer repair shop and never picked up again. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts indicating that Hunter introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, a top adviser to Burisma’s board, less than a year before the elder Biden, then vice president of the United States, openly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor tasked with investigating the company; as well as Hunter making millions off a deal to introduce representatives of a Chinese energy company to his father.

Biden allies in the mainstream media as well as Democrats such as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff have claimed the information is part of a foreign intelligence operation to influence the impending presidential election, a contention for which Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says no evidence exists, and which Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, vociferously denies. (The mainstream media also extensively promoted a letter signed by more than 50 former intelligence officials claiming the story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” but the same letter admitted they had no actual evidence that it was.)

In fact, The Mac Shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac got involved on his own when he realized the relevance of the laptop’s contents (which had become legally his after Hunter failed to retrieve it after 90 days) to the attempted impeachment of President Donald Trump, according to retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Rod Bishop, who spoke with WorldNetDaily’s Jim Breslo.

Bishop says Isaac’s family contacted him in August for help publicizing the material, which had already been given to the FBI on the advice of Isaac’s father Steve, who is a retired colonel. The FBI took the laptop (and, according to Bishop, asked unprompted whether it contained child porn).

However, to the Isaacs’ shock, the laptop never came up during the impeachment proceedings, during which Trump was formally acquitted yet remained hounded by claims that he wanted Biden investigated for politics rather than evidence of wrongdoing. That led them to reach out to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, who in turn gave the story to the New York Post.

Bishop told Breslo that he has the utmost confidence in the truth of Isaac’s story, and in the patriotism of his family.

While the Biden campaign has denied impropriety on the candidate’s part, they have not denied that the emails themselves are real, with even campaign spokeswoman Jenna Arnold admitting, “I don’t think anybody’s saying that they are inauthentic or not.” The campaign has denied impropriety on Biden’s part, despite corroboration from Bobulinski as well as documents obtained by Fox News that appear to include Hunter Biden’s signature on a bill from the computer repair shop, as well as pictures and audio of Hunter himself.