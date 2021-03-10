Biden marks International Women’s Day with orders to promote abortion, transgenderism

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden issued two new executive orders this week in commemoration of International Women’s Day, though both are ironically likely to have the effect of elevating men claiming to be women at the expense of actual women.

“The full participation of all people – including women and girls – across all aspects of our society is essential to the economic well-being, health, and security of our nation and of the world,” the Biden administration declared Monday. “This is a matter of human rights, justice and fairness. It is also critically important to reducing poverty and promoting economic growth, increasing access to education, improving health outcomes, advancing political stability, and fostering democracy.”

On this #InternationalWomensDay, I signed two executive orders to establish the White House Gender Policy Council and ensure education free from sexual violence. As president, I’m committed to uplifting the rights of women and girls in the U.S. and around the world. pic.twitter.com/60lYI8qhR8 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2021

One order creates a White House Gender Policy Council, which is tasked with “establish(ing) and pursu(ing) a comprehensive approach to ensure that the Federal Government is working to advance equal rights and opportunities, regardless of gender or gender identity, in advancing domestic and foreign policy — including by promoting workplace diversity, fairness, and inclusion across the Federal workforce and military.”

Among its purported objectives will be “combat(ting) systemic biases and discrimination” and “support(ing) gender equity and combat gender stereotypes in education,” which encompass any number of left-wing policy goals; “increas(ing) access to comprehensive health care, address health disparities, and promote sexual and reproductive health and rights”; which is widely understood as code for abortion and contraception”; “decreasing wage and wealth gaps” (a myth that persists on the Left despite gender-based pay discrimination having been illegal since 1963); and advancing all of the above “globally through diplomacy, development, trade, and defense.”

The other order directs the U.S. Department of Education to undertake a comprehensive review of “all existing regulations, orders, guidance documents, policies, and any other similar agency actions” for compliance with the goal of an “educational environment free from discrimination on the basis of sex, including discrimination in the form of sexual harassment, which encompasses sexual violence, and including discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The inclusion of “gender identity” means that the resulting “reforms” will include mandatory indulgence of gender-confused males in areas such as women’s athletics, lockers, and restrooms, regardless of the impact on actual female students – concerns the White House have dismissed when posed to it.

Nevertheless, these latest executive orders continue Biden’s work to satisfy left-wing activists who, following his (disputed) victory, demanded that he pursue a litany of pro-abortion “feminist” policies to undo the legacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump.