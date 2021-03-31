Biden marks ‘transgender day of visibility’ by displaying trans flag at White House

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 31, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A White House official announced Wednesday that, in honor of “transgender day of visibility,” President Joe Biden would raise a “transgender flag” at the White House, making Biden the first U.S. president ever to recognize the “celebration.”

The announcement came from White House Director of Political Strategy & Outreach Emily Ruiz, who wrote on Twitter that the president said, “Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and communities” in part by raising the “transgender” flag.

Biden released a separate statement, marking the 12th instance of the occasion, Breitbart reported. “Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world,” he said.

Continuing, the president asked that “all Americans” might “join in the fight for full equality for all transgender people,” and lauded so-called transgender people for their “trailblazing work” in pushing people who suffer with gender dysphoria to live “authentically,” (in other words, in accordance with their delusion and not their nature).

“This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community,” the president added. He warned of the “crisis of violence against transgender women, especially transgender women of color,” or rather against men who believe themselves to be women.

Biden used the opportunity to push the so-called Equality Act, a legislative move that would not only write transgenderism into federal civil rights law but compel medical professionals to commit abortions and transgender surgeries, and expand taxpayer-funded abortion on demand. To this end, Biden stressed that “we must pass the Equality Act,” providing what he called “long-overdue Federal civil rights protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed the bill in February, and it now awaits a judgment from the Senate.

Biden has previously thrown support behind the trans lobby, stating that the peculiar rights of “transgender” activists are human rights. “Let’s be clear,” he said, “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

Late in the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden consolidated his position on the “transgender” issue, making the startling claim that children as young as 8 years old ought to be encouraged in deciding to transition from male to female, or vice versa.

“The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, ‘you know, I decided I want to be transgender, that's what I think I'd like to be, it would make my life a lot easier’ – There should be zero discrimination,” he stated.

At the same time, Biden promised to overturn all Trump-era executive orders related to transgenderism. “I will flat out just change the law,” Biden said at the time, promising to “eliminate those executive orders” as his “number one” priority.

Keeping true to his word, a January 20 executive order from Biden (on his first day in office) aligned federal administrative policy with the Supreme Court’s infamous Bostock ruling last year, which will force women’s athletic programs, restrooms, and locker rooms to accept gender-confused males. The order extends into the classroom, granting biological males access to girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams, overturning the Trump administration’s protection of girls’ sports.