Biden may declare national public health emergency, other pro-abortion measures if Roe is overturned

If Biden were to declare a national public health emergency, his administration would be able to protect doctors from legal liability if they were to perform abortions in states where they are not licensed.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to a report by The New York Times, Biden’s top aides are considering taking drastic pro-abortion action — including declaring a national public health emergency and inviting abortionists onto federally controlled land — if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The report explains that if Biden were to declare a national public health emergency, his administration would be able to protect doctors from legal liability if they were to perform abortions in states where they are not licensed.

This would allow the same number of abortionists to still operate in the country, even if abortion has been restricted or banned in dozens of states.

Another one of the “risky” maneuvers the pro-abortion administration is considering is inviting abortionists to work at “federal enclaves” such as military bases within states that ban or limit abortion.

This would allow abortionists to still perform the ghastly procedures in their home states, but under the purview of the federal government instead of the state government.

Since the draft decision showing a potential overturning of Roe v. Wade was leaked last month, Biden has made it clear he will do whatever he can to continue to make abortion as accessible as possible in America.

In early May, Biden said in an interview that a reversal of Roe v. Wade is “radical,” and threatens a “whole range of rights.”

In another interview last week with comedian Jimmy Kimmel, Biden once again commented on the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, warning it would cause a “mini-revolution.”

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden told the comedian on his late-night program.

“If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini-revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office,” the president asserted.

Since the leak, pro-abortion activists have gone on the offensive, vandalizing Catholic churches and pro-life crisis pregnancy centers in various states across the country.

Just last week, a man was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The accused in the case cited Kavanaugh’s likely support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a motivation for the crime.

Share











