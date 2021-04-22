Biden Medicare nominee took money from Planned Parenthood for lobbying work, docs show

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s nominee for Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) accepted thousands of dollars from Planned Parenthood to advise Democrats on abortion issues, financial disclosure documents reveal.

In February, Biden nominated Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to the position, which oversees federal healthcare spending and various policy decisions. She has held numerous previous posts in the health bureaucracy, including Deputy Director of CMS’s Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight in the Obama administration. Her nomination is currently pending before the Senate.

The Public Financial Disclosure Report Brooks-LaSure filed as part of the confirmation process lists that she previously received an undisclosed amount greater than $5,000 from Planned Parenthood Federation of America for services described as follows: “Summarized Democrat candidates’ position on women’s health and facilitated discussion on their priorities as a primary care provider (client of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP).” The year in which this service took place is not specified.

The American Accountability Foundation’s BidenNoms.com watchdog site summarizes this description as “Washington-speak for using her position at her law firm to coordinate strategy with Democratic politicians on Planned Parenthood between the Biden campaign and elected officials in Washington. It is basically a lobbying position without having to be disclosed as a lobbyist.”

The site calls on Republican senators to ask Brooks-LaSure how much she received from Planned Parenthood, what “documents, events, or other work product” she created for the abortion giant, what promises she made to Planned Parenthood (which has endorsed her), whether she will recuse herself from policy decisions affecting Planned Parenthood, and whether she ever disclosed her pro-abortion work to one of her LLP’s other clients, Dignity Health, which is pro-life and refuses to perform abortions.

Republicans are currently holding up Brooks-LaSure’s nomination, albeit for an unrelated reason. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) says he is putting it on hold in protest of the Biden administration’s refusal to extend a Medicaid waiver the state relied on to reimburse hospitals for treating uninsured patients.