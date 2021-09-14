Biden met with thousands of protesters in California, Idaho: ‘He’s acting like a dictator’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.
LONG BEACH, California (LifeSiteNews) – Thousands protested Joe Biden as he visited California and Idaho on Monday, in the wake of the Biden administration’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that seek to force the shot on tens of millions of Americans.
Large crowds could be heard shouting at the presidential motorcade yesterday as it drove to a rally during Biden’s trip to California to stump for embattled Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Footage posted on Twitter shows what appear to be hundreds of protesters lining the streets in Long Beach, loudly booing and cursing at Biden as he drove by. Many demonstrators held signs against COVID vaccine mandates or in support of President Donald Trump.
Local news also reported that hundreds gathered around the campus of Long Beach City College to protest an event with Biden on Monday evening, circling the area in vehicles with recall flags.
“We have a corrupt governor and an even more corrupt president,” said one protester, according to the Long Beach Press Telegram. “We’re here to show that our governor needs to go.”
Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho that morning was met with similar resistance. Thousands rallied against Biden in Idaho, where he promoted his left-wing economic and climate agendas and met with Republican Gov. Brad Little, who just days ago discussed suing the Biden administration to block the federal vaccination mandates announced last week.
Protests against Biden in both Idaho and California frequently centered around the vaccine mandates, which apply to more than 80 million Americans in the private sector, and Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 U.S. soldiers dead.
“He’s acting like a dictator,” said Boise resident Chris Burns. “I’m against everything Biden is for.” “I don’t think anybody should be forced to put something in their body,” another protester said. Others raised concerns about fraud in the 2020 election, one demonstrator saying that Biden “is in there illegally.”
The presidential visit to Idaho yesterday also drew rebukes from conservative leaders. “Joe Biden doesn’t share the same conservative values and principles as Idahoans,” Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Monday. “The president is adamantly opposed to our way of life. Through failed policies, divisive speeches, and angry outbursts, he has shown his contempt for a vast majority of Idaho’s citizenry.”
Protests against the Biden regime broke out in New York City earlier this week as well. Groups of protesters shouted expletive-laden chants against Biden in Brooklyn on Monday, amid a larger event pushing back on mandatory vaccination for teachers, Fox News reported.
The demonstrations come as Biden’s support continues to crater, with recent polling showing more than 54% of Americans disapproving of his job performance and around half of the country strongly disapproving.