Biden names transgender ‘woman’ as Assistant Secretary of Health

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — On the eve of his inauguration, Joe Biden has announced his intention to appoint a gender-confused man as Assistant Secretary of Health.

“Rachel” Levine — a man who presents himself in public as a female — has served as Pennsylvania Health Secretary since 2017 under Democrat Governor Tom Wolf, and has taught pediatrics and psychology at Penn State’s College of Medicine.

“So our HHS assistant secretary doesn’t believe in biology or anatomy,” tweeted Pastor Dean Inserra, an advisory member of the Leadership Council for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement.

“She [sic] is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts,” added the future president about the father of two who divorced his wife, Martha, in 2013 after 30 years of marriage.

Levine was heavily criticized in May, 2020, when he removed his 95-year-old mother from a personal care home as COVID-19 cases soared in elder-care facilities in the Keystone State.

That same month, Levine was accused by state Sen. Doug Mastriano of “policy malpractice in [his] handling of the coronavirus pandemic, specifically in her [sic] handling of the virus’s spread through nursing homes and other long-term care facilities,” according to a PennLive report at the time.

“Our secretary of health, Dr. Levine, decided that it would be good to allow COVID-positive patients to be returned to elder-care facilities,” said Mastriano, “And as a result of that, it broke out like fire.”

“Rachel Levine got her [sic] own mother out of a nursing home before ordering infected patients into them, leading to countless deaths,” noted Jack Posobiec on Twitter, reacting to Biden’s announcement.

“Biden has chosen mass murderer Rachel Levine as his HHS nominee,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

As the Washington Post has pointed out, not all of Levine’s fellow Pennsylvanians have been willing to conform to cultural pressure to pretend the middle-aged gender-confused man is a woman:

Last May, a radio personality repeatedly “misgendered” Levine, calling the health secretary “sir” at least three times while questioning him on the state’s coronavirus response. A commissioner at a township near Pittsburgh said he was “tired of listening to a guy dressed up like a woman.” After Pennsylvania ordered its residents to wear masks at all times in public, a Facebook page run by one town shared a meme referring to him as “a guy who wears a bra.”

The appointment of Levine drew swift praise from LGBT activists.

“President-elect Biden said throughout his campaign that his administration would represent America,” said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. “Today, he made clear that transgender people are an important part of our country.”

“Huge news for the USA as Biden chooses trans woman Rachel Levine to be assistant secretary of health!” blared a tweet by Good Trans News.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a powerful pro-LGBT lobbying presence in the nation’s capital, called the nomination of Levine “historic.”

“At a time when access to health care is a growing crisis for transgender people made worse by anti-LGBTQ legislation and legislators across the nation, Dr. Levine has the empathy to understand the health needs of our diverse country and the skillset to improve them,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement.

Levine has spent most of his previous career treating eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia. After his decision to “come out” as transgender, he increasingly focused on homosexual and transgender activism.

He has been a member of the board of the homosexual advocacy group Equality PA, and has served as the LGBT liaison for the Office of Diversity at Penn State Hershey. He has also served as the faculty advisor for the campus LGBT club, and founded a faculty-student mentoring program for people with same-sex attraction and gender identity issues.