Biden national security document depicts Christian pro-lifers as domestic terrorist threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life women could be a potential domestic terrorism threat, according to national security planning documents obtained by America First Legal (AFL).

One planning document comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Counter Terrorism and Threat Prevention and is dated January 29, 2021, just nine days after Joe Biden took office.

Another document from August 2020 is included in the public records release and warns of potential violence stemming from protests against COVID-19 lockdown policies and unrest following the death of George Floyd. That opening memo, which appears to have set the stage for the planning document, was signed off on by James McCament, deputy undersecretary in the Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans. McCament has been in the Department of Homeland Security since its creation.

The DHS proposed “bystander” training would include a series of videos with different scenarios shown to individuals that involved potential threats.

The “Choose Your Own Adventure” exercises would include “5 story branches” with “3 video scenes” to give viewers different opportunities to choose how to respond. A DHS employee would conduct a review with the viewers to talk about how to disrupt radicalization and spot “potential violence.”

Some of the potential “branches” are a white male with kids, a young environmental activist, and a young white man who seems upset at a racial minority.

But Branch 4 fits in the most with the Biden administration’s long record of not just opposing the sanctity of life, but of targeting individuals who oppose abortion.

“Ann” is a “middle-aged pro-life advocate” who lives in “rural America.”

“Ann has always been religious but since the death of her mother, she’s become increasingly devout,” the scenario explains. “She’s a regular in the small town community, active in several church groups. While she has always been protective of her four kids, she has become increasingly more concerned about the welfare of other children including the unborn.”

The proposed video would then present three different scenarios for intervention, including Ann calling someone a “baby killer.”

Another “bystander” scenario involves the pro-life advocate talking to her hair stylist and “saying that something should be done to put a stop to the planned parenthood office in the next county. She shares videos of violent protests on her phone and you notice increasingly more militant language from Ann.”

America First Legal criticized the documents in a statement posted along with its release of the files. “The Department of Homeland Security’s transformation into a domestic intelligence organization and a Stasi-like Deep State internal security apparatus is alarming,” AFL Director of Investigations Reed Rubinstein stated.

“It is a very long way from ‘see something, say something’ regarding an unattended suitcase at the airport to profiling patriotic and politically conservative Americans as abusive parents and domestic terrorists because they oppose abortion on demand and voted for former President Trump,” he stated. “The agency is out of control.”

The executive vice president of American Life League said the Catholic Church leadership should have corrected Biden long ago before he got to the point of pushing policies that target Christians.

“The president has been allowed his entire life to receive the Eucharist … he’s never been publicly addressed for his support of slaughtering children, for his support of Planned Parenthood, for his support of taxpayer funded abortions,” Hugh Brown said. “The Church has just allowed him to do whatever he wants without any word,” Brown said, also mentioning Biden’s officiating a same-sex “marriage.”

He said that it only follows that his administration would target Christians and the family, “because he’s been allowed to stand against the Church” and “commit sacrilege every single time he presents himself for the Eucharist.”

“He could have been a saint” and fought against abortion, Brown said, but he chose otherwise.

“How could we not think” that Biden wouldn’t “turn on pro-lifers,” given his record of supporting transgenderism, the LGBT agenda, and abortion, Brown said.

“The end game of all in this is making Christianity illegal,” Brown said, in reference to the Biden’s administration targeting of Christians and other social conservatives. “We have to have courage.”

Document continues trend of targeting pro-lifers, Christians

While it is not clear if the training videos were ever made, the Biden administration does have a long track record of acting like pro-lifers and conservative Christians are a threat to national security.

For example, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered federal law enforcement to keep an eye on parents and other activists who spoke out at school board meetings about sexualized content in the curriculum or COVID policies, such as mask mandates, or against men using women’s bathrooms.

A U.S. House committee determined that there was “no legitimate basis” for his memo.

The March 21 report found that the administration “misused federal law-enforcement and counterterrorism resources for political purposes,” as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

“After surveying local law enforcement, U.S. Attorney’s offices around the country reported back to Main Justice that there was no legitimate law-enforcement basis for the Attorney General’s directive to use federal law-enforcement and counterterrorism resources to investigate school board-related threats,” the report stated.

Biden’s politicized Department of Justice has also conducted armed raids on pro-life Catholic fathers for alleged violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. So far, one of those charges against Mark Houck has already been dismissed by a federal court.

In October 2022, the FBI raided the home of pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn in front of his children and arrested him, charging him with “conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act, and committing FACE Act violations,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

More recently, the FBI’s Richmond field office, in a memo signed off on by its top attorney, released an intelligence report that labeled traditional Catholics who like the Latin Mass or express skepticism about the benefits of the Second Vatican Council as “radical traditionalist Catholics.”

In contrast, Garland’s DOJ asked for no jail time for a gender-confused vandal who attacked a Catholic church.

