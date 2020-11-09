Biden Nov. 9 message: We’ll have contact tracers, all wear masks to ‘pull country together’

WASHINGTON D.C, November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a speech given today, Joe Biden called for nation-wide mask wearing to “defeat” COVID-19 while announcing the forming of a COVID-19 transitionary advisory board.

Biden spent a large part of a Nov. 9 televised press statement urging Americans to wear masks, stating that it is “the single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID.”

He further claimed that “We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone just wears a mask for the next few months. So please, I implore you, wear a mask.”

Issuing an emotive address, Biden continued by saying that “the goal of mask wearing…is to give something back to all of us, a normal life...masks are critical in doing that.”

“Do it for yourself, do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together,” stated Biden.

“That’s how we will get our nation back.”

He confirmed the message by later tweeting: “I won't be president until January 20th, but my message today to everyone is this: wear a mask.”

The Biden transition website affirms that Biden would make masks mandatory across the country.

The Democrat also announced the formation of a COVID-19 transitionary advisory board, to advise him until he plans to assume power in January.

Among the members of the group is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel who helped Obama to form the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Emanuel published a paper in 2014, in which he stated that we must ask “whether our consumption is worth our contribution,” and argued that life beyond the age of 75 was not worth living.

Whilst Biden claimed that masks were not a political statement, Tucker Carlson stated they were precisely that and called outdoor mask mandates “unscientific…obedience training.”

In a very detailed two-part analysis, Steve Jalsevac, co-founder of LifeSiteNews, explained how the widespread push for mandatory masks was not driven by science, but out of fear.

Jalsevac wrote that “Mask mandates and a return to deadly lockdown measures are being imposed because of unjustified panic over testing that has been revealing a large increase in covid cases, especially in the southern US.”

Even the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidelines that explained that a mask would not guarantee an individual’s safety if they were in close proximity to an infected person for over 15 minutes.

“While research indicates masks may help those who are infected from spreading the infection, there is less information regarding whether masks offer any protection for a contact exposed to a symptomatic or asymptomatic patient,” the CDC explained.

A group of physicians, America’s Frontline Doctors, recently gathered in Washington D.C, to challenge the disinformation and lies which are being spread about COVID-19. Their founder, Dr. Simone Gold, stated that “The facts are not in dispute: masks are completely irrelevant to blocking the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”