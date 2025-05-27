Biden official who wanted men in girls’ bathrooms to consult on education policy

Miguel Cardona believes college students need abortions to succeed and will not say how many genders there are. Now he is offering his services to states as a consultant.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s liberal, pro-abortion, pro-DEI Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is offering his consulting services to various educational entities.

Cardona, through his firm Cardona Solutions, is “dedicated to helping educational systems implement innovative, student-centered strategies for leadership development, school improvement and equity,” according to CT Insider.

But Cardona has a controversial record as secretary of education, as pointed out by The Daily Caller.

Under his tenure, the Department of Education argued that Title IX, which is meant to ensure women have the same access to educational opportunities as men, applied to “gender identity.” In practice, this meant trying to force schools to let gender-confused men shower in girl’s locker rooms and beat up women in sports.

The Daily Caller notes further:

Cardona also spent much of his tenure as education chief focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, issuing multiple grants to schools to train a “diverse educator workforce.” Cardona was also allegedly behind a push to use the FBI to investigate parents who spoke out against schools that brought critical race theory and gender ideology into classrooms, reportedly calling on the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to author a letter labeling such parents as “domestic terrorists.”

Under Attorney General Merrick Garland, federal law enforcement was ordered to closely surveil parents and other concerned citizens who exercised their First Amendment rights at school board meetings, criticizing COVID policies and the framing of racial and sexual issues in the classroom.

The directive came after Cardona coordinated with the NSBA, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

This targeting of American citizens drew a rebuke from an official House committee. There was no “legitimate” basis for the memo, according to a 2023 report from the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

“After surveying local law enforcement, U.S. Attorney’s offices around the country reported back to Main Justice that there was no legitimate law-enforcement basis for the Attorney General’s directive to use federal law-enforcement and counterterrorism resources to investigate school board-related threats,” the report stated, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Cardona also used his position to push for pro-abortion and LGBT policies, even as he struggled to state how many sexes there are.

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Cardona joined with the entire Biden administration to do anything in his power, real or imagined, to push for the killing of innocent preborn babies.

As LifeSiteNews reported in Oct. 2022:

Cardona claimed that abortion is necessary for the success of American students. Slamming the University of Idaho for last week shutting down birth control access and telling employees they cannot promote abortions under state law, Cardona claimed that access to abortion “is critical to the wellbeing and success of our nation’s students” and that students need abortion “to thrive in school and in life.”

Cardona said he agreed with Biden about his “grave concerns” that students wouldn’t be able to access contraception, which can often act as an abortifacient, and abortions in general.

