Biden orders crackdown on ‘deceptive practices’ of pro-life pregnancy centers

Dems have already made a similar proposal to punish pro-life pregnancy centers because they do not make abortion referrals.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden has moved to crack down on the speech of pro-life pregnancy centers by directing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “to address” their so-called “deceptive … practices” last Friday.

In his executive order intended to help ensure access to abortion, Biden “directed the Secretary of HHS, in consultation with the Attorney General and the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to consider options to address deceptive or fraudulent practices” in relation to “people seeking reproductive health care.”

The radical pro-abortion Ms. Magazine noted that this provision “could potentially lead for the first time to federal regulation of” crisis pregnancy centers, which it called “fake abortion clinics.”

Pro-life crisis pregnancy centers are often criticized by pro-aborts as “deceptive” or “misleading” because they do not include abortion in their definition of healthcare.

READ: Abp. Naumann criticizes Pope Francis for supporting pro-abortion politicians Biden and Pelosi

In late June, Democrat congressmen introduced the Stop Anti-Abortion Disinformation (SAD) Act, which, like Biden’s executive order, calls on the FTC to police the speech of pro-life pregnancy centers. Specifically, it directs the FTC to penalize “deceptive or misleading statements related to the provision of abortion services” with hefty fines of “up to $100,000 or half of the parent organizations’ yearly revenues.”

The bill explains what it means by “deceptive” speech by stating that crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) “typically advertise themselves as providers of comprehensive healthcare,” but “most CPCs in the United States do not employ licensed medical personnel or provide referrals for birth control or abortion care.”

“By using these deceptive tactics, CPCs prevent people from accessing reproductive healthcare and intentionally delay access to time-sensitive abortion services,” the bill continues.

Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), who helped introduce the bill, blasted crisis pregnancy centers for their “predatory tactics,” claiming that their “guiding principle is to mislead, misinform and outright lie to pregnant people in order to dissuade them from having an abortion,” Ms. Magazine reported.

The leftist news source claimed two-thirds of CPCs “made patently false or biased medical claims,” citing as an example the statement that abortion causes breast cancer and infertility,” despite numerous studies finding a strong link between abortions and breast cancer risk. Two researchers who examined 72 studies on the subject found that abortion interferes with the normal maturation process of breast milk glands, and pointed to this as the link to between abortion and breast cancer.

Ms. Magazine also claimed that the idea that abortion causes depression has been “debunked” by the American Psychological Association. However, researchers have noted significant flaws in studies underlying the denial of any link between abortion and mental health difficulties, including lack of a proper control group in at least one such study published by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.

READ: Women testify that mothering children conceived in rape helped save their lives

After adjusting the same data with a proper control group, Dr. Priscilla Coleman that abortion history was associated with a six-fold increased risk of marijuana use, a five-fold increased likelihood of reporting having sought counseling for psychological and emotional problems, and a four-fold increased risk of experiencing sleeping difficulties (Coleman, P. K., 2006).

Testimonies of deep psychological scarring following abortion, including crippling depression, drug abuse, and suicide attempts are frequently delivered by women who have spoken up about their abortion experience, many of them via the Silent No More Awareness campaign.

Pro-aborts who criticize the efforts of crisis pregnancy centers to save the lives of babies and women tend to ignore the evidence that abortion providers are motivated by profit rather than the well-being of women, in contrast to non-profit CPCs driven by a desire to help women and their babies.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic manager Abby Johnson has often testified that part of what prompted her to rethink her participation in abortion was her realization that instead of trying to keep abortions uncommon, as a kind of “necessary evil,” Planned Parenthood was actively seeking to increase the number of abortions, with quotas, for example.

