Biden organizes town hall with abortion-loving actor Tony Goldwyn

April 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President Joe Biden organized a virtual town hall event Sunday to explore COVID-19’s impact on entertainment-industry jobs, tapping prominent pro-abortion actor Tony Goldwyn as the host.

Biden did not participate in the discussion, Deadline reported, which featured Goldwyn, senior Biden adviser (and self-labeled “rabid feminist”) Symone Sanders, percussionist Alvester Garnett, Phantom of the Opera head electrician Pete Donovan, and Hamilton wardrobe dresser Jeannie Naughton. The conversation’s focus was on theater jobs, and as well as the campaign’s argument that Biden would guide America through the public-health crisis better than President Donald Trump.

Biden is a “real cheerleader of empathy, not just a promoter, a self promoter,” Goldwyn claimed. “With President Trump, everything is in relationship to himself and every one of his press conferences is a promotional opportunity of ‘Look how great I am. Look how great we’re doing.’ And meanwhile people are dying and certainly struggling.”

However, Goldwyn is not known for extending his own empathy to preborn babies, Breitbart noted.

“There’s been a lot of disinformation about Planned Parenthood and the focus of the lifesaving work that they do for women’s health care,” the actor claimed in 2017. “I saw a much-publicized image of all those white men sitting around in a room at the White House talking about what should be done about women’s health care, and I thought I would step up.”

“If Planned Parenthood is defunded, millions of women, particularly women struggling economically, are going to be in serious trouble,” Goldwyn continued. “And the truth is, there will be far more abortions performed — and unsafe ones as a result. The people that are anti-abortion actually are sabotaging their own moral stance by taking this position.”

Goldwyn’s abortion advocacy is a close match for Biden's own platform on the subject, which pledgs direct taxpayer funding of abortion and contraception at home and abroad and would ban states from setting their own abortion policies, even on modest regulations such as ultrasound requirements or waiting periods.

On the subject of COVID-19, the former Vice President recently said recently that the crisis presents an “opportunity now to significantly change the mindset of the American people” on the subject of climate change, getting the country to “think much bigger than we have before,” and enact spending and regulations Americans “weren’t ready to do even two, three years ago.”

Biden may be the last Democrat standing in the party’s primary to decide who challenges President Trump, but mounting concerns about the 77-year-old candidate’s mental sharpness have prompted speculation that Democrats may attempt to replace him at the party convention with a younger candidate, such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Biden also faces a sexual assault claim from former Senate staffer Tara Reade.