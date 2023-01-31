Biden outrageously claims Pope doesn’t support US bishops’ call to halt taxpayer-funded abortions

WASHINGTON D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden has claimed that Pope Francis does not support the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) call for a halt to taxpayer funded abortions.

Fielding questions from reporters yesterday, Biden took issue with the U.S. Catholic bishops most recent move against abortion.

“Catholic bishops are demanding that federal tax dollars not fund abortions,” stated EWTN’s Washington Correspondent.

The staunchly pro-abortion yet self-professed Catholic Biden was swift to contradict this, stating simply: “No, they are not all doing that.”

The president continued, “Nor is the Pope doing that.”

President Biden refuses to admit to Correspondent @owentjensen that the @USCCB and Pope Francis stand against tax dollars funding abortions. pic.twitter.com/ioK4Y3zxmG — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) January 30, 2023

Biden’s comments came in response to a January 27 letter, sent by the USCCB’s chair of pro-life activities, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, to the House and Senate sponsors of the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act” (H.R.7 and S.62).

Bishop Burbidge wrote in support of legislation which would ban taxpayer funds being used for abortion. Burbidge noted that “[p]rotecting taxpayers from being forced to pay for abortion in violation of their conscience is a principle that has enjoyed historically broad support among Americans, regardless of their otherwise passionately divided views on the topic.”

“The government should never fund the destruction of innocent preborn children,” added Burbidge.

“Rather, Congress can better serve the common good by prioritizing policies that comprehensively assist women, children, and families in need in ways that will not only encourage childbirth but make it easier to welcome and raise a new child.”

READ: EXCLUSIVE photo shows pro-abortion Biden receiving Communion this Saturday

— Article continues below Petition — PRO-LIFE BOYCOTT: Demand CVS and Walgreens STOP Selling Abortion Pills! Show Petition Text 10761 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW. Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS. Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy? Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities! SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable! We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late. These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods! SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores! SIGN NOW and send a clear message! MORE INFORMATION: CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

LifeSiteNews contacted the White House, asking what evidence Biden had to make his statement. LifeSiteNews also contacted the Holy See Press Office asking for clarification on the matter. This report will be updated upon receipt of a response.

Biden’s comments have caused consternation amongst many Catholics, as well as non-Catholics aware of the Catholic Church’s clear condemnation of the evil of abortion.

Biden claims – (pope) Bergoglio supports the federal funding of the murder of babies through abortion What else is Biden to think — he’s made his radical abortion agenda public and still Bergoglio called him a good Catholic last time they met Sounds like papal endorsement https://t.co/ePdgWcqFoZ — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) January 31, 2023

Tyler’s Bishop Joseph Strickland firmly condemned Biden’s attempt to claim papal support for his own pro-abortion boostering. “Mr Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way,” he wrote.

“I implore the Vatican press office to emphatically clarify that Pope Francis rightly calls abortion murder. It is time to denounce Biden’s fake Catholicism.”

Mr Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way. I implore the Vatican press office to emphatically clarify that Pope Francis rightly calls abortion murder. It is time to denounce Biden’s fake Catholicism. https://t.co/RBEbWmczsl — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) January 31, 2023

Biden has been very open about his support for abortion as well as gender ideology and has even gone so far as to call abortion an “essential health service.” He also flouts Catholic doctrine by advocating a number of policies which would promote LGBT ideology in everyday life in America, as well as across the world. As vice president, the first “wedding” at which Biden officiated was between two men.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church teaches that abortion is always wrong because it kills an innocent human being, thus violating the Church’s prohibition on murder, a teaching which “remains unchangeable.”

READ: Pro-abortion Joe Biden says Pope Francis told him to ‘keep receiving Communion’

Notwithstanding this, after a private meeting he had with Pope Francis in 2021, Biden claimed that the Pope “was happy I’m a good Catholic” and said that the president should “keep receiving Communion.”

Share











