Biden pardons Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, citing ‘exceptional circumstances’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned his former chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and others as one of his final acts as president.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden told the media.

It has been rumored since at least December that preemptive pardons could be in the works.

“Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” Biden said.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” he said.

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances,” Biden said.

The comment may appear ironic to conservatives. During Biden’s presidency, pro-lifers, Catholics who attend the Latin Mass, political allies of Trump, and Trump himself were often targeted with prosecution or labeled as threats to the country.

General Mark Milley, who oversaw the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, received a pardon. So did “members and staff of the Jan. 6 committee, including former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both Republicans, as well as the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the committee,” according to the Associated Press.

Cheney also campaigned, to no avail, for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The January 6th Committee faces criticism for calling witnesses of dubious credibility, hiring a former ABC News producer to professionally stage the hearings, ignoring evidence, and, in at least one case, making up “evidence.”

Gen. Milley also reportedly called his then-military counterpart in China at the time of the 2020 election and promised that he would warn him if the U.S. planned to attack China, an act which was seen as “treason” by Trump, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, said at the time that Milley had undermined the commander in chief and “contemplated a treasonous leak of classified information to the Chinese Communist Party in advance of a potential armed conflict.”

Sen. Rand Paul has also called for Fauci’s prosecution for allegedly lying to Congress about the origins of COVID-19.

“I think we’re on the cusp of, really, the beginning of uncovering what happened with COVID,” the Kentucky senator said in November. He will chair the Senate Homeland Security Committee. “The biggest item of the COVID cover-up is that, for years, we’ve known there is this dangerous research.”

“The cover-up went beyond public statements. Federal agencies and key officials withheld and continue to conceal crucial information from both Congress and the public,” Paul said in his opening remarks at a Senate hearing in June 2024. “This has been a deliberate, prolonged effort to deceive the committee about certain gain-of-function research experiments that the agencies have been withholding. What we have found as we’ve gone through this is at every step there’s been resistance.”

Fauci has spent his time since retiring from government being driven around by a taxpayer-funded chauffeur. He also holds several professor titles at Georgetown University but does not teach any classes.

The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has made misleading statements about the National Institutes of Health and its connection to a controversial lab in Wuhan, China.

He also made incorrect, and incredibly damaging, statements to the American public claiming that there was a need for widespread lockdowns and other social restrictions and claimed that the COVID shots were both “safe” and “effective” against the spread of the virus. Faced with criticism, Fauci claimed that the attacks on him were really assaults on “science.”

Tesla CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk has also called for prosecution of Fauci.

“The Hammer of Justice is coming,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter), the week after the election.

“My pronouns are still prosecute/Fauci,” Musk wrote.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has also been critical of Fauci.

Conservative commentators criticized the pardons.

“Biden pardons Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci, various others for their crimes against the country,” Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway wrote on X.

“All of a sudden it’s not ‘misinformation’ to say Fauci, Cheney, and the J6 committee committed crimes,” Federalist Executive Editor Joy Pullmann wrote. “It’s an executive order confirming they did.”

“Ask yourself this: Why would Joe Biden pardon Fauci if he wasn’t a criminal who should be locked up for his lies, negligence, & greed that killed innocent Americans?” women’s sports activist Riley Gaines wrote.

“Biden was already going out in shame and disgrace, but this is a new low.”

